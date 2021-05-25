Huke benched again: LA Thieves reshuffle roster ahead of CDL Stage 4 - Dexerto

Just days out from the start of Stage 4, the Los Angeles Thieves have announced that its newest member, Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, has been moved to the bench.

Despite having only just signed with the LA Thieves on May 4, Huke has been moved to the bench ahead of Stage 4’s opening week.

The LA franchise confirmed its revamped starting lineup in a May 25 announcement, pushing Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly back into the mix.

This news comes just five weeks after Huke was suddenly benched by 2020 champions Dallas Empire.

“We haven’t been seeing the same level of consistency as a team,” head coach Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan clarified shortly after news broke. “With Stage 4 starting, we decided to make the tough call and bring Teej back and improve upon where we last left off with him.”

This story is currently being updated with further information.