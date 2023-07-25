Sources: Minnesota Røkkr targeting all-new team with EU Challengers star for CDL 2023/24 season

According to multiple sources, Minnesota Røkkr are targeting a roster of former Boston Breach and Seattle Surge talent for their 2023/24 Call of Duty League roster, as well as a budding EU Challengers starlet looking to make his professional debut.

Minnesota Røkkr are in a complete rebuild phase for the upcoming CDL season. They parted ways with their entire roster following the culmination of the MWII year and said goodbye to head coach Brian ‘Saintt’ Baroska after a disappointing run of events.

Amid reports of a merger with European esports organization G2, Rokkr weren’t involved in the early rostermania run as the top teams and players figured out their teams for the upcoming season.

But, after figuring out their budget for the season, they’ve remained one of the more ambitious teams in putting together a solid squad and picking up some of the best available players.

Rokkr’s new CDL squad

According to Dexerto sources, Minnesota Røkkr are targeting the following players to complete their roster for the 2023/24 CDL season:

Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley

Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi

Reece ‘Vivid’ Drost

Thomas ‘Lynz’ Gregorio

Owakening played for Boston Breach during the 2022/23 CDL season, keeping up his high slaying capabilities but not able to help guide the team to victory, achieving a season-best third place finish.

Vivid spent a majority of the season on Boston alongside Wake, putting in some good performances before ultimately being moved to the bench ahead of Champs, where he was replaced by Eric ‘Snoopy’ Pérez, who has since been signed long-term by Breach alongside Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat and Preston ‘Priestahh’ Greiner.

Accuracy spent the last two seasons with Seattle Surge, where he won a Major championship as a veteran assault rifle player and leader of the team, helping guide his three young teammates through the trials and tribulations of being a professional.

Finally, Lynz is a name that won’t be too familiar to many viewers, but those who have stayed in-tune with the European Challengers scene will know exactly what Rokkr are getting. The Frenchman maintained a 1.21 KD across all four Elites in 2023 with Aw0babobs, with top placements across the season, including a win at the Toronto Open.

Multiple sources claimed that Accuracy is a huge fan of Lynz and wanted to team with the young star, and it will be interesting to see whether he could emulate similar results with Lynz as he did with Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari in his first two seasons as a pro.

Nothing is yet set in stone for this roster with contracts not signed, but this is definitely the four Rokkr are targeting at this moment in time.