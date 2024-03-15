Reverse Sweep Call of Duty League Prize Picks: Major 2 Qualifiers, Week 5

Sponsored by Prize Picks

The Reverse Sweep team have selected their best picks for PrizePicks’ Call of Duty League daily fantasy, as the fifth and final week of Major 2 qualifiers gets underway before teams had to the Miami LAN.

Dexerto’s flagship Call of Duty League show, Reverse Sweep, is back for the 2024 season, and PrizePicks is helping the COD quartet flex their analytical muscles a little.

Crunching the numbers and analyzing the matchups, Reverse Sweep have come up with their key picks for Week 5 of Major 2 qualifiers.

Here are their picks.

Attach (vs Seattle Surge) Maps 1-3 kills: 51.5 — MORE

Despite Vegas not being in great form, Attach has been one of the best slayers in the game, with a top 10 KD going into the final week of Major 2 qualifiers.

For this reason, Aches and co. expect to see the veteran star putting up serious numbers against Surge.

Huke (vs Vegas Legion) Maps 1-3 kills: 50.5 — MORE

In recent seasons, Huke has struggled at times to live up to his “Huke the Nuke” moniker, though the Reverse Sweep team expect that to change against a struggling Vegas Legion side.

50.5 is a high line for Huke to live up to, but with an average of 48 map 1-3 kills, it’s only a small boost from where he is usually at.

Kremp (vs LA Guerrillas) Maps 1-3 kills: 49.5 — MORE

Kremp has helped LA Thieves improve since joining the team for Major 2, and despite their struggles against their local rivals throughout the CDL era, the Reverse Sweep team expect to see Kremp frying.

Crossing the 50 kill mark would make for a solid outing for Kremp, and help the team in their push for winner’s bracket qualification.

Assault (vs LA Thieves) Maps 1-3 kills: 45.5 — MORE

The Guerrillas, much like the Thieves, have struggled to get much going this season so far, but will be hoping to continue their reign of dominance over LA this weekend.

Assault could be the key here, going toe-to-toe with the Thieves ARs, and the Reverse Sweep crew are predicting him to surpass his 45.5 kills line.

With this 4-leg Power Play, you can 10x your investment, so don’t forget to check back after this weekend’s matches to see how the Reverse Sweep picks went and to find out who they’re backing next week!

Make sure to use code REVERSESWEEP when you sign up to PrizePicks for a first deposit match up to $100.