OpTic Texas replaces Dashy with Huke ahead of CDL Major 2 qualifiers

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

OpTic Texas’ roster saga comes to a close as Huke takes Dashy’s place in the lineup ahead of Major 2 qualifiers.

It has been a long process to get here, but OpTic Texas has found its guy. Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, formerly of Los Angeles Guerrillas, is stepping into the squad following the news that a deal for Seattle Surge’s Pred couldn’t be reached.

This move was heavily rumored to be happening towards the end of 2022 and has now been confirmed by the team via their social media channels.

XEO reunites under OpTic Texas with Huke signing

OpTic fans will surely remember that the team’s former lineup was ready to blow things up last summer but ultimately decided to give it one more go.

Article continues after ad

After a Major 1 performance that didn’t match up to the team’s potential, it was all but guaranteed that a change was on the way, a fact that seemed to be by cryptic posts from Dashy himself.

Now, with their lineup set, the team will be turning their heads to the Major 2 qualifier matches, which start on January 13, and Huke isn’t wasting time trying to get back into the groove.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Excited to get after it, no time to waste,” the 23-year-old veteran said in reply to the announcement.

OpTic Texas’s first match with their new lineup will be on January 15 against Boston Breach and will represent the first chance for the Greenwall to see if the team fares better after the change.

Article continues after ad

While quick success is hard to come by in the Call of Duty League, Huke has plenty of experience playing beside Shottzy and Illey, as the trio (along with Crimsix and Clayster) hoisted the initial CDL Championship trophy back in 2020.

There is no news concerning Dashy’s future at this time.