16-year-old LoL prospect reportedly getting a shot in LCS with 100 Thieves

One of North America’s biggest League of Legends talents is reportedly heading to the LCS in 2024 to start for a major team.

According to a report by Blix.gg’s Alejandro Gomis, 100 Thieves are expected to promote their Challengers top laner Rayan ‘Sniper’ Shoura to the LCS team and will be handing him a starting role.

If the move up to the main team comes to fruition, the 16-year-old will replace Korean veteran Kim ‘Ssumday’ Chan-ho, who returned to 100 Thieves only in May after a five-month tenure with Evil Geniuses.

Sniper is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in North America and holds the record for the youngest player ever to reach rank 1 in Challenger. He signed with Cloud9 in 2020 as a 14-year-old, only to have his contract terminated hours later due to not meeting Riot’s minimum age requirement.

Sniper, who turns 17 in November, will reportedly start for 100 Thieves in the LCS in 2024

He joined 100 Thieves in November 2021 right after turning 15, and played on the organization’s amateur team, 100 Thieves Next, before earning a spot in their Challengers squad, which finished 5th-6th in the 2023 Spring Split.

100 Thieves have not yet announced their plans for 2024, but an overhaul is expected after a disappointing year that failed to live up to the hype generated by the reunion of Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg and Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng. The Danish mid laner retired after a 5th-6th place finish in the Spring, with the team then finishing 7th-8th in the Summer.

Doublelift’s future with 100 Thieves remains uncertain, though the veteran AD Carry has made no secret that he wants to compete in the LCS next year.

