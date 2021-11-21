How to watch ZLaner’s Certified Banger 100k Warzone tournament: stream, format, teams

Warzone star ZLaner is hosting his second Certified Banger Warzone tournament, but this time players will battle it out for $100,000. Some of the best in the world are set to face off in a high-intensity trios custom tournament.

ZLaner is hosting a $100,000 Warzone tournament.

Trios custom lobby format.

Top players include Aydan, Tommey, HusKerrs, and more

Custom lobbies have become a popular format for Warzone tournaments, as the best players drop into a game with one another to determine who the best squad is.

ZLaner already hosted a $50,000 tournament in September 2021 and the format is mostly the same. Just like last time, players will need at least one Facebook streamer on their squad.

Here’s how you can tune in to the tournament, which is certified to be a banger.

ZLaner $100k Certified Banger stream & schedule

Excited to announce part 2 of the ZLaner's Certified BANGER tournament THIS SUNDAY on November 21st, this time for $100,000. The event will take place in trios customs and each team will again need to have 1 Facebook streamer per team. Question is who wants a captains spot? pic.twitter.com/1gbJ49jxFx — OpTic ZLaner (@ZLanerOFFICIAL) November 18, 2021

There was no official stream cast announced for the tournament but we will update you if that changes. As per usual, ZLaner will be streaming on his Facebook page.

However, if you want to watch the competitors then you will definitely be able to tune into their POVs on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, or any other streaming platform they use.

The tournament is set to kick off on November 21, at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST.

ZLaner $100k Certified Banger format

The format for the $100k Warzone tournament will feature a custom lobby trios format. It is expected that players will drop into a series of matches competing for kills as well as placement to earn a score multiplier.

If this follows previous custom trios then we could expect to see typical stuff like shotguns and Dead Silence banned, as well as a point format like this:

1 point per kill

Placement multiplier

1st = 2.2x

2nd-5th = 1.8x

6th-15th = 1.5x

16th-25th = 1.2x

26th+ = 1.0x

Also, since ZLaner has partnered up with Facebook Gaming, each team will be required to have at least one streamer that uses the Facebook platform on their team.

ZLaner $100k Certified Banger teams

This tournament is certain to bring out the heavy hitters of Verdansk so expect to see the likes of the World Series of Warzone champs in Newbz and HusKerrs, as well as players like Aydan, Destroy, Almond, and more.

We will update you when we get a list of the trios that are competing for their share of the $100,000 that’s on the line.