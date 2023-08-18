How to watch FaZe Swagg’s $100,000 Warzone tournament: date, open qualifier, more

FaZe Swagg announced a $100,000 Warzone 2 LAN tournament, which plays host to Warzone’s most talented players. Here is everything you need to know about the event and how to qualify.

Competitive Warzone went through a quiet spell during the 2023 Call of Duty League Season. And then, when the season ended, it put the spotlight back on battle royale tournaments. In July, 50 trios booked their ticket to London to compete in September’s $600,000 World Series of Warzone Global Finals.

Meanwhile, other smaller tournaments have helped fill the void while players wait for the big grand finale. There is an ongoing debate about who has more skill between Warzone and CDL players. To help answer that question, Activision is currently hosting Who Is the King, a three-week tournament between the best CDL pros and WZ content creators.

Swagg decided to join in on the fun and announce his own tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the $100,000 LAN event.

When is FaZe Swagg’s $100,000 Warzone tournament?

Swagg’s Warzone tournament takes place on August 22 at 2 PM PST. The FaZe Warehouse in Los Angeles, CA, is hosting all of the action. Swagg didn’t reveal who will be competing, but said it will include content creators and athletes.

Where to watch the Swagg Warzone LAN event

Fans can tune in to watch the tournament on Swagg’s YouTube channel.

Swagg LAN Warzone open qualifier

Warzone players also possibly have a chance to earn a trip to Los Angeles. Players can sign up for the open qualifier tournament on Discord. The tournament has a $5,000 prize pool and takes place on Monday, August 21.

That’s everything we know about Swagg’s Warzone tournament so far. We will update this page when we learn more about who is competing.

