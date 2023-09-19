World Series of Warzone 2023 event sets new viewership records while eclipsing CDL Champs

The World Series of Warzone 2023 just set new viewership records while eclipsing even this year’s Call of Duty League Champs event.

2023’s WSOW has just wrapped up as fans saw Shifty, Sage, and Biffle crowned as Warzone’s best trio, finishing the tournament with a massive 75-point lead. Despite starting the tournament slow, two fifth-place finishes and two first-places with an incredibly dominant game six secured them the trophy.

And with the massive win for the trio also saw a massive wave of interest in the Warzone scene as the tournament broke viewership records across the board, garnering more viewers than even this year’s CDL Champs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to Activision, the Global Final saw 378,316 live viewers at its peak, with an extra 3,000 viewers watching live in the Cooper Box Arena.

If we go by Activision’s stats, this beats CDL’s peak recorded viewership of 335,170 in this year’s Major 3 which saw Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Texas face off in the Grand Final. In fact, no other CoD tournament this calendar year is able to claim a better record than this Warzone tournament.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, if we were to go by Esport Charts’ stats, they recorded a conservative 308,289 viewers at its peak, which still beats out 2023’s CDL Champs which saw New York Subliners and Toronto Ultra in the Grand Final.

Article continues after ad

Despite WSOW not completely overtaking CDL’s viewership, it is by far one of the most viewed Warzone tournaments. However, it was beaten by the 2021 Twitch Rivals x WSOW event, which shouldn’t come as a surprise as it was a massive Twitch Rivals event at the height of the game’s popularity.

Article continues after ad

The aftermath of the International LAN final saw a few shakeups, with Shifty teasing in an interview with GGRecon a potential CDL switch following his massive win at WSOW.