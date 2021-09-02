How to watch ZLaner’s $50k Certified Banger Warzone tournament

Warzone prodigy Zack ‘ZLaner’ Lane is hosting his own $50,000 tournament with Activision and Facebook, with some of the very best in the world facing off in what’s set to be an extremely intense custom tournament.

Custom tournaments have become the go-to for major Warzone pros in 2021, with the best players looking to face off against their peers and truly establish who the greatest Warzone player is.

So, ZLaner is looking to give back to the community and is establishing one of the most competitive custom tournaments to date, putting together a ruleset that has competitors seriously excited.

Here’s how you can tune into the custom trios tournament, as well as who’s going to be playing.

ZLaner $50k Certified Banger Invitational stream

I’m very excited to announce, in partnership with Activision & FB, ZLaners Certified Banger $50,000 Invitational 🔥 We’ve put together a very competitive rule set for this custom tourney & are capping it at 30 teams (90 players). Question is… who needs an invite? 😏 pic.twitter.com/isl2xyVgnc — ZLaner (@ZLanerOFFICIAL) August 29, 2021

Of course, ZLaner will be streaming the tournament on his Facebook page, but you can also tune in to any of the competitors’ respective streams on Twitch, Facebook, or YouTube Gaming.

There will be a lot of Facebook streams going live for the tournament, with at least one player of every team having to be a Facebook streamer. For a platform that doesn’t always get a lot of love, this could be a huge opportunity.

ZLaner $50k Certified Banger Invitational schedule & format

The tournament takes place on Friday, September 3, with matches scheduled to start at approximately 11am PST (2pm EST/7pm BST).

Due to the nature of the tournament, expect them to take up most of the day — this will be a long one, with six matches being played.

ZLaner even posted an early version of what the ruleset for the tournament will be, featuring placement multipliers, banned weapons, and specific match rules.

These are the rules so far for my $50k tournament. Let me know your thoughts & if there is anything we can improve 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6NrZWr1jhK — ZLaner (@ZLanerOFFICIAL) August 30, 2021

ZLaner $50k Certified Banger Invitational teams & players

At the time of writing, there have been no confirmed teams for the tournament, but you can expect that news to come out in due course. We’ll be sure to update this page when the information becomes available.

As always, we anticipate the very best Warzone players all to be making themselves available for this tournament. Expect the likes of Tommey, Aydan, HusKerrs, and more to find a trio to compete in this $50k event.