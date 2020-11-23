 How to watch Totino’s Black Ops Brawl tourney: streams, teams, schedule - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to watch Totino’s Black Ops Brawl tourney: streams, teams, schedule

Published: 23/Nov/2020 15:00 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 15:45

by Jacob Hale
Totinos Black Ops Brawl with Minnesota ROKKR
Activision/Totino's

Black Ops Cold War Minnesota ROKKR

Totino’s are continuing their esports and gaming work by hosting a massive $20,000 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War tournament featuring pro players and top streamers.

Over the years, we’ve seen the frozen pizza brand host tournaments in multiple games as well as form sponsorships with the likes of 100 Thieves, who recently entered the Call of Duty League with the LA Thieves.

Now, with Black Ops Cold War out and players starting to really get to grips with the game, they’re teaming up with a number of top names in Call of Duty, including the Minnesota RØKKR CDL team, to put on a show for fans. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

Totino’s Black Ops Brawl stream & schedule

The Totino’s Black Ops Brawl is a four-hour event that takes place on Tuesday, November 24.

The show is set to kick off at 3pm ET (12pm PT/8pm GMT) live from Totino’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here for you to easily tune in.

It will be hosted by Call of Duty League casters Joe ‘Merk’ Deluca and Clint ‘Maven’ Evans, with $20,000 on the line for competing teams.

Who’s playing?

So far, several big names have been announced as taking part in the Black Ops Brawl, from pro players to content creators, analysts, casters and more. Here are the team captains for the event, as well as their chosen teammates:

  • Symfuhny with Huskerrs, Aydan and ZLaner
  • Swagg
  • Tommey
  • Censor with Shotzzy, iLLey and ACHES
  • Crowder
  • Hitch
  • Nameless
  • TeePee

That’s not an exhaustive list by any means, so expect to see a lot more recognizable names when you tune into the event, as captains announce who will be joining them for the tournament.

Totino's Black Ops Brawl casters Merk and Maven
Totino's
Merk and Maven will be casting hosting the Black Ops Brawl.

Format and prize pool

At the time of writing, we don’t know the exact format of the Totino’s Black Ops Brawl tournament, though we do know that there will be eight captains selecting three other players to go to battle with.

As for the prize pool, there is $20,000 on the line, with $15,000 going directly to the winning team and the remaining $5,000 going to the team that finishes in second place.

Be sure to tune in on Tuesday, November 24 at 4pm ET to catch all the action and see Black Ops Cold War at its best!

Call of Duty

New Black Ops Cold War loadout makes pistols absolutely insane

Published: 23/Nov/2020 12:57

by Jacob Hale
akimbo magnum black ops cold war
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

A new class setup in Black Ops Cold War makes pistols absolutely incredible, with huge range and damage stats to match even the most frustrating shotguns in the game.

As with every new FPS release, the opening days of Black Ops Cold War has been a great time for players to find the most powerful weapon in the game and their favorite loadouts, such as the ‘negative recoil’ AK-47.

While the meta is starting to form, with weapons such as the AK, MP5, and M16 dominating public matches, you might have to start thinking about which secondaries are best.

Whether you prefer running a Gallo shotgun or a launcher to take down enemy Spy Planes, you’re going to want to reconsider, as these akimbo Magnums look absolutely deadly.

black ops cold war magnum pistol secondary
Activision
The Magnum is somewhat of a hidden gem in Black Ops Cold War.

If you’ve played many CoD games in the past, you’ll likely know akimbo or dual wield pistols are very powerful, but this takes it to a whole new level.

With the huge array of attachments available on weapons in Black Ops Cold War, it’s possible to max out your Magnum with the right attachments to make it almost unstoppable in the right hands, according to YouTuber Acez Gaming.

Here’s what attachments he uses on his Magnum pistols to max out their damage and range and make them a force to be reckoned with:

  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 7.22” Task Force
  • Body: SWAT 5mW Laser Sight
  • Magazine: Salvo 12 RND Fast Mag
  • Stock: Dual Wield

Loadout is at 1:04

The main issue with this is that your Magnum has to be max level to unlock all of these attachments, so you’re going to have to grind a fair bit — but the rewards are well worth it, as you can easily take out enemies at medium to long ranges if your shot is crisp, and with extended magazines and fast reloads, you should never be struggling to lay down shots on an enemy.

The main issue will be hitting your shots accurately, but if you use these enough, you should get enough practice for your aim to be near-perfect. The best part is, though, that these are only secondary weapons: pair it with your favored primary weapon and you will be racking up the kills in no time!