How to watch Totino’s Black Ops Brawl tourney: streams, teams, schedule - Dexerto

Totino’s are continuing their esports and gaming work by hosting a massive $20,000 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War tournament featuring pro players and top streamers.

Over the years, we’ve seen the frozen pizza brand host tournaments in multiple games as well as form sponsorships with the likes of 100 Thieves, who recently entered the Call of Duty League with the LA Thieves.

Now, with Black Ops Cold War out and players starting to really get to grips with the game, they’re teaming up with a number of top names in Call of Duty, including the Minnesota RØKKR CDL team, to put on a show for fans. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

Totino’s Black Ops Brawl stream & schedule

The Totino’s Black Ops Brawl is a four-hour event that takes place on Tuesday, November 24.

The show is set to kick off at 3pm ET (12pm PT/8pm GMT) live from Totino’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here for you to easily tune in.

It will be hosted by Call of Duty League casters Joe ‘Merk’ Deluca and Clint ‘Maven’ Evans, with $20,000 on the line for competing teams.

Who’s playing?

So far, several big names have been announced as taking part in the Black Ops Brawl, from pro players to content creators, analysts, casters and more. Here are the team captains for the event, as well as their chosen teammates:

Symfuhny with Huskerrs, Aydan and ZLaner

with Huskerrs, Aydan and ZLaner Swagg

Tommey

Censor with Shotzzy, iLLey and ACHES

with Shotzzy, iLLey and ACHES Crowder

Hitch

Nameless

TeePee

That’s not an exhaustive list by any means, so expect to see a lot more recognizable names when you tune into the event, as captains announce who will be joining them for the tournament.

Format and prize pool

At the time of writing, we don’t know the exact format of the Totino’s Black Ops Brawl tournament, though we do know that there will be eight captains selecting three other players to go to battle with.

As for the prize pool, there is $20,000 on the line, with $15,000 going directly to the winning team and the remaining $5,000 going to the team that finishes in second place.

Be sure to tune in on Tuesday, November 24 at 4pm ET to catch all the action and see Black Ops Cold War at its best!