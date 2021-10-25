How to watch Ridge Off-Season $15k Black Ops 2 throwback tournament

Team Summertime is hosting another of their signature Call of Duty events on October 30. From stream to the teams, here’s everything there is to know about The Ridge Off-Season Series $15,000 Black Ops 2 Throwback Tournament.

Eight-team BO2 tournament.

$15,000 prize pool.

Raising funds with Movember for mental health care.

The yearly TST throwback tournaments have become something of a community favorite, and though 2021 has been the year of Warzone tournaments, these events offer fans and players a chance to step back into the past. For some people, this means reliving the glory days of their best games. For others, it’s all about experiencing something that’s been forgotten by time.

Whether you’re hoping to see retired pros return to their old virtual stomping grounds or how new CoD talent handles themselves in a classic environment, there’s something for everyone as we gear up for a return to Black Ops 2.

$15K Black Ops 2 Throwback tourney stream and schedule

The event will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 30, and will likely run from the early afternoon into the late evening.

While most of the players who compete in the tourney will likely be streaming their own POVs, the stream embedded above is the best hub if you’re interested in tracking the progress of the event as a whole.

Ridge Off-Season series tournament format

There haven’t been any updates on what the bracket will look like, but we expect it to be in a double-elimination format using the classic Black Ops 2 MLG ruleset.

This means we’ll be seeing three game modes over the course of the day:

Hardpoint

Search and Destroy

Capture The Flag

There are a few rule changes to these modes in competitive play compared to their public playlist variants, like increased spawn-timers when a player dies in CTF, but otherwise, they’ll look much the same as players remember them.

$15K BO2 Throwback tournament teams

TAKING TEAMS NOW! LOOKING FOR 8 SOLID TEAMS. Let’s have a nice and sweaty tournament to finish off the charity series (: Pro Players/Creators hit me up! https://t.co/7uXzp3W8YI — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) October 25, 2021

There aren’t any confirmed teams for the event yet, but we’ll update this page as they are announced.

Tommey and Aydan have already made it known that they want to play, and it surely won’t be long before the rest of the bracket fills out as well.