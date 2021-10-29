Twitch viewer trolls Shotzzy with DallasOpTic username

Dallas Empire SMG Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro received a surprise viewer in his Twitch chat, as one user changed their screen name to ‘DallasOpTic’.

Shotzzy seemed amused by the occurrence as a viewer appeared with the name referencing the reported merger between Dallas Empire and OpTic Gaming.

“What’s popping, DallasOpTic?” Shotzzy said, before reading other messages from the chat.

The joke came amidst a flurry of activity surrounding the reported merger.

However, it’s not Shotzzy’s first foray into the Empire-OpTic talk this week. While streaming his participation in an Iron Trials Twitch Rivals tournament, Shotzzy jokingly referred to himself as “OpTic Shotzzy”.

Potential news of the merger was seemingly leaked by the barber of Dallas Empire player Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal.

The new Dallas-based roster is expected to combine what remains of both Empire and OpTic Chicago, with Shotzzy and iLLeY being joined by current OpTic players Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell.

Meanwhile, trademarks for the OpTic Dallas name and logo, submitted by Envy Gaming, were uncovered.