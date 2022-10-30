How to watch Mutineers’ MW2 $25k Full Sail S&D Tournament: Stream, schedule & teams

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

The Call of Duty League’s Florida Mutineers are set to host a Modern Warfare 2 Search & Destroy tournament to kick off the competitive year. Here’s everything you need to know about the Full Sail event, from dates, teams and more.

With Modern Warfare 2 now released globally, the competitive environment for the 2022 title is ramping up.

As a result, we’re seeing our first tournaments of the year ahead of the Call of Duty League itself getting underway in December.

One of those is the Full Sail $25k Search & Destroy tournament being hosted by the CDL’s Florida Mutineers. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming event.

Mutineers’ Full Sail $25k stream and schedule

The event will take place on Wednesday 2 November, kicking off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT.

It is also set to conclude later that same day, meaning it could be a late night for viewers in Europe.

As for watching the tournament, the whole thing will be streamed live via the Mutineers’ Twitch channel, which is embedded below.

Mutineers’ Full Sail $25k SnD Tournament: teams

Details about the tournament itself are scarce, with the Mutineers only confirming that it will be 12 teams, playing Search and Destroy and battling it out for their share of the $25,000 prize pool.

Each team will consist of four players, tracking with what we see in the CDL. However, there will be two professional players on each team, accompanied by two content creators.

No participants have been announced as of now, but plenty of big names – OpTic Hitch, Jukeyz and IcemanIsaac – threw their name into the ring as potential team captains.

The Mutineers even threw out a tweet to ask for the community’s opinions on who should get involved, so there’s sure to be more big names getting involved.

We’ll be sure to update this page as more details emerge regarding the tournament.