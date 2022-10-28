How to watch $30k Modern Warfare 2 Baktober Bash tournament: Streams, schedule, teams

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

The Baka Bros — popular Warzone streamers Repullze, LuckyChamu, and DiazBiffle — are hosting a $30,000 launch tournament in Modern Warfare 2 featuring a mix of top CDL pros alongside Warzone competitors and content creators. Here’s what you need to know about the tournament including when it takes place and who’s competing.

Each year, a number of big kickoff tournaments are hosted when a new Call of Duty game launches. In recent years, this has meant bringing together top CDL and Warzone pros, playing with one another, attempting to assert their dominance in the earliest stages of the competitive season.

This Modern Warfare 2 tournament is Search & Destroy only, meaning CDL pros won’t get to outshine their opponents on the less familiar respawn modes in Hardpoint or Control.

Here’s how you can tune in and which teams and players are looking to win big in the opening days.

Baktober Bash $30k MW2 tournament stream & schedule

As the tournament is powered by eFuse, you should be able to watch the tournament on their official stream, embedded above.

Not only that, but you’ll be able to tune into the individual streams of the competitors, with the likes of Vanguard world champions Drazah and Envoy playing, as well as Warzone stars like Aydan and Tommey.

The tournament takes place on Monday, October 31, 2022. No start time has yet been set, though expect it to last through the evening and into the night.

Baktober Bash $30k MW2 S&D tournament teams

Here are the teams that have been shared so far for the Baktober Bash Search & Destroy tournament, with more still to come. Some players have confirmed their participation, without a full squad announced. It’s unclear at the time of writing how many teams will be playing.

Clayster, Tommey, TJHaly, Blazt Aydan, Priestahh, Kismet, Shifty Zer0, TBA Intechs, Almond, Drazah, Envoy Smixie, TBA Shotzzy, Prolute, Slacked, Crimsix

Teams are 4v4, consisting of two CDL pros and two Warzone pros each.

Be sure to tune in to the Baktober Bash tournament to see who’s going to get their year off to the strongest start.