How to watch LEGIQN $30K Warzone Dumpster Derby tournament: stream, teams, format

Call of Duty content creator LEGIQN is hosting a $30,000 Warzone 2v2 tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the Dumpster Derby from where to watch it, the format, to the teams.

One-day, $30K 2v2 format

Duos will be completely random

Players must use LEGIQN’s “ creative loadouts “

As Warzone begins to say goodbye to Verdansk, this is going to be one of the last tournaments that we see on the map before Caldera rolls into the game.

While things wind down, this doesn’t stop LEGIQN from throwing a whacky twist to a Warzone tournament.

Some of Warzone’s top players are set to take the battlefield in this 2v2 tournament but the guns they use are still up in the air.

LEGIQN $30K Warzone Dumpster Derby stream

The official stream for the tourney can be found on LEGIQN’s Twitch where he will be acting over the matches with Warzone guru JGOD. However, you will still be able to check out specific player POVs through their streams and watch them use some interesting loadouts.

LEGIQN $30K Warzone Dumpster Derby format & schedule

Man. This has been an ACTUAL dream of mine & it's REAL! Introducing the LEGIQN Dumpster Derby $30,000 2v2! The world's best Warzone players will rock my creative loadouts for their shot at big 💰. • November 1st @ 1 CDT

• Random duos

• Absolute Hilarity pic.twitter.com/3lheKc0M3y — Jordan Payton (@LEGIQN) October 27, 2021

The format for the LEGIQN $30K is set to deliver some odd matches since teams will not be allowed to pick their duo or customize any loadouts.

LEGIQN announced that all of the 16 duos will be completely randomized and on top of that they will be required to use his “homemade terrible loadouts.”

There wasn’t an exact format given but if it follows other 2v2 tournaments that expect to see players compete in a best-of-3 series where the team with the highest kills after a map will earn a point.

The competition is set to take place on November 1 at 11 PM PT / 2 PM ET.

LEGIQN $30K Warzone Dumpster Derby teams

While non of the duos have been announced yet as they will be randomized on the day of the event we can expect to see some of the top players.

At the time of writing this, there appear to be no players confirmed but the likes of Aydan, Tommey, Almond, Newbz, and more could be in attendance as LEGIQN wants “The world’s best Warzone players.”

We will update you on tourney day when the duos are randomized for the event.