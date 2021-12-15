Warzone pro Aydan hints at Fortnite switch: “I’m embarrassed to be a CoD player”

Warzone pro Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad has admitted he’s “embarrassed to be a CoD player” and is considering getting back into competitive Fortnite.

Since Warzone’s release, Aydan has established himself as one of the best players in the world and has taken home over $330,000 in prize money.

Despite being the game’s top earner, he’s not been enjoying the new Pacific update and has made it very clear that he’s not a fan of the Caldera map.

As a result, the talented pro is now considering a return to competitive Fortnite, even asking his Twitter followers when the next tournament or Cash Cup takes place.

Aydan considering move back to competitive Fortnite

Taking to Twitter on December 15, Aydan revealed to his followers that he was “embarrassed to be a CoD player right now” due to issues in Warzone, Challengers, and the CDL.

He even announced that he was thinking about taking a break until all of the problems had been resolved.

Although he could “name a million things wrong with Warzone”, Aydan said he doesn’t see the point as it’s obvious he feels none of the fundamental issues are being fixed.

I'm embarrassed to be a CoD player right now. It seems like everything from Challengers, CDL, and Warzone are down badly right now. I could name a million things wrong with Warzone, but what's the point… Part of me wants to stop playing until the game is fixed, but idk. — NYSL Aydan (@aydan) December 15, 2021

Of course, this led a lot of fans to speculate about what Aydan was going to play in the meantime while taking a break from Warzone.

Well, the pro didn’t keep his followers waiting long with an initial joke tweet about a full move to Fortnite, and then a serious one about when the next upcoming tournament is going to take place.

While this did catch a lot of CoD players off-guard, it’s not too surprising that Aydan would consider getting back into competitive Fortnite given his experience in the scene before becoming a Warzone pro.

When do Fortnite tournaments or Cash Cups start? Would love to get involved again. — NYSL Aydan (@aydan) December 15, 2021

Although it’s certainly possible Aydan is baiting his CoD fans and trying to get a reaction out of the community, his opinion of Caldera suggests a move to Fortnite could be on the cards.

With the next Cash Cup scheduled to take place on January 10, it’s possible Warzone’s top earner could be going for the Fortnite crown – we’ll just have to wait and see.