How to watch BoomTV’s $25k Code Red Warzone Odd-Man tournament

BoomTV are putting on a $25,000 Code Red Warzone tournament which pit the world’s best players against each other in a unique Odd-Man Trios format.

Odd-Man Trios bracket tournament on June 24.

Top players include stars like Aydan, Diaz Biffle, and Tommey.

Total prize pool set at $25,000.

$25k Code Red Warzone stream & schedule

The event will be streamed live on BoomTV’s official Twitch channel on June 24. Keep in mind, the Code Red tournament only lasts for a single day so make sure you tune in and watch all of the action as it happens.

As well as the BoomTV channel, you can catch all of the action on each competitor’s stream.

$25k Code Red Warzone tournament format

BoomTV’s $25k Code Red Warzone competition will take place over a single day and provide some unmissable content for viewers. The tournament is running an Odd-Man Out Trios format, so you can expect a lot of unique gameplay.

Each team of three is split into two: one Duo and one Odd Man. They then face off against opposing teams, dropping into a Trios lobby with their Duo and the opposing team’s Odd Man, while their Odd Man drops in with the opposing team’s Duo. Like Duo Quads tournaments, kills from each player are tallied at the end to decide a winner (e.g. Team A’s Duo plus their Odd Man vs. Team B’s Duo plus their Odd Man).

Although each of the Trios will have an opposing member in their squad, they cannot intentionally cause their death or negatively impact their gameplay.

Changing it up in Verdansk! Announcing a $25,000 Invitational Odd-Man Out Trios Code Red Warzone Tournament on June 24th! 👀 There a trio out there that should get an invite?👀 pic.twitter.com/FgqlSo07IM — BoomTV (@boomtvesports) June 21, 2021

On top of this, as the competition is being hosted just after the Season 4 update, it’ll be interesting to see what loadouts each of the players use. With so many guns moving up and down the tier list, no doubt a few players will bring out some experimental setups.

$25k Code Red Warzone tournament teams & players

While some of the players have yet to be made official, here are some of the top trios to watch out for:

Aydan, Rated, Mayappo

SuperEvan, Diaz Biffle, HusKerrs

Jukeyz, Fifakill, Zsmit

Tommey, Almond, Newbz

Zlaner, Destroy, Clutchbelk

Tfue, Piemxn, Blazt

IceManIsaac, bbreadman, exzachtt

SenseiSwishem, MVapulear, Intechs

Nickool, PicNickBasket, BrittneyRaines

TeeGrizzley, Guns, DJMas

ShawnJGaming, MrDaft, Sage

MuTeX, Scummn, UnRationaL

This is definitely a competition that’s worth tuning into and seeing which Trios squad has the skills and coordination to pull off the victory.