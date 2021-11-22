How to watch $20K CoD Vanguard Code Red November event: Streams, format, teams

Call of Duty Vanguard tournaments aren’t slowing down one bit as BoomTV is back with another $20,000 Code Red event with all the top pros set to compete.

$20,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Second CoD Vanguard Code Red this month.

CDL pros teaming with Warzone talent.

Vanguard has only been out for a few weeks and we’ve already seen some massive events take place. From the $40K Community Showdown to the $50K Battle of Champions, everyone has been getting in on the excitement.

Before we get to CDL legend Crimsix hosting a $50K tourney of his own this week, another $20K Code Red is next in line. Here’s everything you need to know before action gets underway.

$20K CoD Vanguard Code Red Tournament: Stream & Schedule

The latest CoD Vanguard Code Red event is all set to be featured on the official BoomTV channel with the first games kicking off at 3PM PT | 6PM ET on Monday, November 22.

As you would expect, most of those competing in the event are sure to be streaming their own POV’s directly as well.

There’s never an exact runtime with events like this, though it’s safe to expect a full evening of entertainment.

$20K CoD Vanguard Code Red Tournament: Format

16 teams are set to be dropped into a double-elimination bracket featuring a mix of maps and modes. All matchups will be best of three.

Each team consists of two CoD pros alongside two Warzone streamers. While CDL talent will be out in full force, Challengers players can also take up these CoD pro spots as well.

When it comes to banned equipment, the following items have been switched off for the sake of this tournament:

Ammo Type: Frangible

Defusing through walls

Sentinel Operator: Constanze

Bayonet Attachment

$20K CoD Vanguard Code Red Tournament: Teams & Players

The latest Code Red event is sure to feature many of CoD’s top stars as per usual. From CDL veterans to Warzone’s biggest personalities, this $20K tourney will likely be stacked full of talent.

While no specific teams have been locked in just yet, we do have some captains already confirmed.

Team ZLaner Team Tommey Team iSmixie Team SenseiSwishem Team Methodz Team Drazah Team Rated Team Unrational Team MuTeX Team Jukeyz Team JoeWo Team BrittneyRaines Team Aydan Team Censor TBA TBA

We’ll keep you updated here with all the latest as more players confirm their rosters for the tournament.