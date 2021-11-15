How to watch $40K CoD Vanguard Community Showdown: Stream, schedule, teams

Another huge CoD Vanguard tournament is already upon us and we’ve got the early rundown on all there is to know about the $40K Community Showdown.

2 CDL pros & 2 non-CDL pros per team.

8 team double-elimination bracket.

$40,000 prize pool.

With Vanguard launch week now behind us, the hype train keeps rolling with more tourneys already locked in. Next in line is the $40K Community Showdown set to feature a mix of CDL talent alongside a wide range of popular CoD streamers.

Before action gets underway, we’ve got you covered with a complete overview of everything there is to know about the event.

CoD Vanguard $40K Community Showdown: Streams & Schedule

The $40K Community Showdown tournament is all set to kick off with the first batch of games at 1PM ET on Monday, November 15. As you would expect, the official eFuse Twitch channel will be hosting the event throughout the day.

Moreover, individual players are sure to be streaming their own POVs during their run as well.

There’s currently no telling how long this competition will last, but expect at least a few hours of action.

CoD Vanguard $40K Community Showdown: Format & Prizing

Eight teams are set to compete in this $40K Community Showdown. These squads will be dropped into a standard double-elimination bracket while playing a mix of maps and modes.

Each roster consists of two current Call of Duty League pros alongside any two players not in the CDL. This can range from Challengers stars to Warzone streamers.

$40K is on the line throughout and while an exact prizing split is yet to be confirmed, we’ll keep you posted here when details emerge.

CoD Vanguard $40K Community Showdown: Players & Teams

Although the event is just hours away, few teams have been locked in for now.

Below is a quick look at every confirmed player we’ve spotted thus far.

Simp, aBeZy, Newbz, & Rated

Arcitys, Cellium, TBC, & TBC

TJHaLy, Methodz, Blazt, & TBC

Kenny, TBC, TBC, & TBC

More squads are sure to be announced in the next few hours. So we’ll be sure to keep you posted right here with a full list of teams before action gets underway.