How to watch $100K Toronto Ultra Warzone tournament: Canada Cup stream, schedule, teams

Yet another major Warzone event is locked in, with Toronto Ultra hosting the $100K Canada Cup with all of the biggest stars set to compete.

$100,000 prize pool.

32 Trios dropping into the two-day event.

Top 16 advance to the second day of action.

North America’s best Warzone players have already been able to compete for hundreds of thousands in early Season 4 events. That momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon either, with Toronto Ultra now hosting another massive $100,000 tournament.

All the biggest names are dropping into the Warzone Trios action and we’ve got everything you need to get up to speed.

Toronto Ultra $100K Warzone event: streams & schedule

The latest $100K Warzone tournament will have a hub stream no different from usual. This time around, the main broadcast will be featured on Toronto Ultra’s YouTube channel. We’ll embed the hub stream right here as soon as it goes live.

Day 1 kicks off on June 28 and the action comes to a close with Day 2 on June 29.

Both days start up at 12PM PT / 3PM ET and are expected to run for similar durations. Day 1 is a single four-hour competition window while Day 2 is four and half hours broken into two rounds.

While the hub stream will help you keep on top of scores throughout the event, you can always watch Warzone’s hottest competitors as well. From Tommey to Aydan, many of the most popular names will be sharing their POVs directly.

WARZONE TOURNAMENT INCOMING! Get ready for the best #Warzone players in the world to duke it out for $100K 💰@jacklinkscan $100K Canada Cup

📅 June 28 & 29

🕒 3pm ET

📺 https://t.co/eTs2uGcaof #SooUltra pic.twitter.com/wuPEwHm9YH — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) April 29, 2021

Toronto Ultra $100K Warzone event: format

Toronto Ultra’s $100K tournament is spread across two distinct days of action.

The first day pits 32 Trios against one another with only the Top 16 advancing to Day 2. All Trios have four hours to record their five best games with points awarded for placement and eliminations.

Day 2 resets the scoreboard and has the Top 16 teams competing for two hours.

Trios will have to set their three best lobbies this time around, with the Top 8 advancing to the finals. From here, another two and half hours is allocated as teams battle for their chunk of the prize pool.

Toronto Ultra $100K Warzone event: Teams & Players

There’s still time before the competition gets underway, so more teams and players could be announced in the lead-up. However, here’s a list of every player locked in thus far.

ZLaner

Karma

LEGIQN

TeeP

Nickool

Pineaqples

Pamaj

Jukeyz

Aangelika

Russ

Rallied

JaredFPS

C9 EmZ

Metaphor

SuperEvan

IceManIsaac

MuTeX

BobbyPoff

Vikkstar

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as the full list of Trios is finalized.