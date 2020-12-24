 How to unlock the QXR SMG in CoD Mobile Season 13 - Dexerto
How to unlock the QXR SMG in CoD Mobile Season 13

Published: 24/Dec/2020 11:50

by James Busby
CoD Mobile QXR SMG
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

The QXR SMG is now available to unlock on Call of Duty Mobile, bringing with it plenty of speed and damage. Here’s how you can add this deadly new weapon to your arsenal. 

The wait for CoD Mobile’s Season 13 Winter War is finally over and the update brings with it plenty of exciting new content for players to delve into. There the Holiday Raid, new seasonal challenges, holiday-themed events, and of course a fresh Battle Pass. However, most players will want to grab the new guns on offer – one of these being the QXR SMG.

This pint-sized SMG comes packed with a blisteringly fast rate of fire and high mobility, allowing you effortlessly go on multi-kill tears around the map. Unlike the game’s other weapons, the QXR can be without spending a thing. Instead, all you need to do is take part in the new season event. 

How to unlock the QXR SMG in CoD Mobile

QXR SMG
Activision
The QXR SMG has an incredibly fast fire rate.

In order to unlock the QXR SMG, you’ll need to take part in the Run & Gun seasonal event. The new event is comprised of eight stages, with each one will requiring various amounts of kills and attachments. 

For example, the first stage requires you to kill 20 enemies in any mode. The challenges start off incredibly easy, but they do get more difficult towards the end.

Not only will you be rewarded with the QXR SMG at the end, there will also be numerous rewards that can be claimed along the way. 

The full list of challenges can be found below:

  1. Kill 20 enemies in any mode.
  2. Kill 30 enemies with any SMG.
  3. Kill 50 enemies with any SMG.
  4. Kill 30 enemies with an SMG equipped with any three attachments.
  5. Kill 30 enemies with an SMG equipped with any four attachments.
  6. Kill 30 enemies with the PDW-57 equipped with any two attachments.
  7. Kill 20 enemies with the PDW-57 equipped with any five attachments.
  8. Kill 20 enemies with a Cordite equipped with any three attachments.

Each of these challenges must be completed in the order above, so make sure you achieve each of these before moving onto the next challenge. Once you’ve completed the final stage, you’ll be rewarded with the shiny new QXR SMG. 

NICKMERCS shows off dominant StreetSweeper Warzone loadout

Published: 24/Dec/2020 10:46 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 11:35

by James Busby
StreetSweeper Shotgun
Activision / Treyarch

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his “insane” StreetSweeper loadout for Warzone, demonstrating just how powerful this shotgun can be.

While the StreetSweeper shotgun may not even be officially out yet, that hasn’t stopped players from unlocking it early. In fact, the new shotgun was supposed to go live during the mid-season update, and the glitch that unlocked the StreetSweeper early has since been patched. That, however, didn’t stop top Call of Duty Twitch streamer NICKMERCS from getting his hands on it and showing just how lethal it can be.

The upcoming weapons boasts incredible close-quarters damage, making it the perfect gun for clearing out buildings and aggressively pushing squads. NICKMERCS’ loadout aims to push the full-auto shotgun to its very limits, while still maintaining its blisteringly fast fire rate. 

If you managed to unlock the StreetSweeper early, then make sure you use this deadly loadout to help you dominate the competition in Warzone.

Best StreetSweeper loadout for Warzone

Nickmercs StreetSweeper
NICKMERCS / Activision
The StreetSweeper is the latest shotgun to dominate the competition.
  • Muzzle: Duckbill Choke
  • Barrel: 14.4” Task Force
  • Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight 
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 18 RND

These attachments increase the StreetSweeper’s damage and mobility, allowing you to aggressively rush your foes. While the lack of stock may decrease the gun’s hip-fire accuracy, the quick ADS speed more than makes up for this. When you combine this gun’s high damage, fast fire rate, and great mobility, you have a shotgun that is capable of downing multiple enemies in a matter of seconds.

The first attachment is the Duckbill Choke. This mighty muzzle increases the gun’s pellet spread by a whopping 50%, which enables you to shred through multiple targets in close-quarter scenarios. 

Next Up is the 14.4” Task Force barrel, which enhances the gun’s damage by 72%. While it may decrease your effective damage range, it is well worth taking the hit considering how devastating this loadout is. 

While Nick’s loadout is largely tailored around ADS speed thanks to the No Stock, the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight does bolster the SteetSweeper’s hip-fire accuracy. After all, even with minimal ADS times, there will be scenarios where accurate hip fire will give you the edge. 

Rounding things off is the STANAG 18 RND. Having more ammunition is always a good thing, especially in Warzone where the addition of armor can prove problematic. Fortunately, the STANAG 18 RND will give you more than enough rounds to down your foe. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.