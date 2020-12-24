How to unlock the QXR SMG in CoD Mobile Season 13 - Dexerto

The QXR SMG is now available to unlock on Call of Duty Mobile, bringing with it plenty of speed and damage. Here’s how you can add this deadly new weapon to your arsenal.

The wait for CoD Mobile’s Season 13 Winter War is finally over and the update brings with it plenty of exciting new content for players to delve into. There the Holiday Raid, new seasonal challenges, holiday-themed events, and of course a fresh Battle Pass. However, most players will want to grab the new guns on offer – one of these being the QXR SMG.

This pint-sized SMG comes packed with a blisteringly fast rate of fire and high mobility, allowing you effortlessly go on multi-kill tears around the map. Unlike the game’s other weapons, the QXR can be without spending a thing. Instead, all you need to do is take part in the new season event.

How to unlock the QXR SMG in CoD Mobile

In order to unlock the QXR SMG, you’ll need to take part in the Run & Gun seasonal event. The new event is comprised of eight stages, with each one will requiring various amounts of kills and attachments.

For example, the first stage requires you to kill 20 enemies in any mode. The challenges start off incredibly easy, but they do get more difficult towards the end.

Not only will you be rewarded with the QXR SMG at the end, there will also be numerous rewards that can be claimed along the way.

The full list of challenges can be found below:

Kill 20 enemies in any mode. Kill 30 enemies with any SMG. Kill 50 enemies with any SMG. Kill 30 enemies with an SMG equipped with any three attachments. Kill 30 enemies with an SMG equipped with any four attachments. Kill 30 enemies with the PDW-57 equipped with any two attachments. Kill 20 enemies with the PDW-57 equipped with any five attachments. Kill 20 enemies with a Cordite equipped with any three attachments.

Each of these challenges must be completed in the order above, so make sure you achieve each of these before moving onto the next challenge. Once you’ve completed the final stage, you’ll be rewarded with the shiny new QXR SMG.