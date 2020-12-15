 COD Mobile adding Nuketown Russia map in new Winter update - Dexerto
COD Mobile adding Nuketown Russia map in new Winter update

Published: 15/Dec/2020 5:57 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 6:01

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
COD Mobile Nuketown Russia
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

CoD Mobile will introduce a new and improved version of Nuketown called Nuketown Russia to celebrate the launch of Season 13, and it has a completely different aesthetic.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 13 is expected to launch sometime soon, and it will introduce a wealth of new content. However, players have been swooned by a new version of Nuketown that has been teased and confirmed. It’s called Nuketown Russia.

It will look and feel a lot like the traditional map we all know and love, but with one key difference. It has a distinct Russian theme, complete with decals and props from the Soviet Union era.

COD Mobile Nuketown Russia
Activision
In Nuketown Russia, the iconic houses will be re-made with a Russian twist.

The standard houses have been revamped with Russian architecture from top to bottom. Their layouts remain the same, but the rooms have been replaced with labs, classrooms, and intel offices. There are also a few easter eggs scattered around the map.

The bus and trucks in the center of the map have also been replaced with two Russian-themed train carts. Players will be able to hop inside the orange one and use it as cover to pick off enemies.

Keep in mind, though, that the changes are all aesthetic. The map still has the same spawn locations and the gunfights, rushes, flanks, and camping spots will all play out in the same way.

COD Mobile Nuketown Russia
Activision
The bus and truck in the middle of the map will be replaced with two train carts in Nuketown Russia.

Fortunately, that means all those years of experience and muscle-memory will still pay off.

So, it doesn’t matter whether you want to rush the middle zone, camp in the houses’ upper rooms, or sit beside the car and scope out the map. You can still do it all.

However, Nuketown Russia will at least provide some different scenery. You can admire the Soviet Union architecture and soak in the atmosphere while raking in the kills or hiding from scorestreaks.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update: early patch notes, release time, more

Published: 15/Dec/2020 0:16 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 0:44

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Treyarch and Activision are on the cusp of launching Season One of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which means a massive update will soon be released that makes major changes to both games.

Season One is basically a day away for fans of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and while most of the attention is on all of the new content that’s on its way, the patch will also be implemented adjustments to the games’ core areas.

On December 14, Treyarch announced the first set of major details about the update and what it’ll include, and there’s plenty there to pique players’ interests. Here are all of the changes that have been confirmed:

  • Weapon tuning for multiple classes, including tactical rifles
  • Perk tuning, including reducing Flak Jacket protection
  • Multiplayer mode updates
  • Spawn improvements
  • Zombies fixes & updates, including two-player split-screen
  • PC stability updates
  • And more

When is the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update?

There are going to be two updates that are related to Season One – the first being released for BOCW and the second for Warzone. The Cold War patch is going live overnight on December 14-15, depending on where you live in the world:

  • December 14
    • 11:00 PM PT
  • December 15
    • 1:00 AM CT
    • 2:00 AM ET
    • 7:00 AM GMT (United Kingdom)
    • 8:00 AM CET (Europe)
    • 6:00 PM AEDT (Australia)

The Warzone patch will follow the same release schedule but one day later, so overnight between December 15 and 16. It’s not clear exactly when Treyarch will be releasing the full patch notes for these updates, but based on their tweets, it appears that there will be one giant post released with details for both.

The developer also announced that the BOCW patch will range from 3.4GB to 7.1GB in size, depending on the platform. Warzone players who don’t own Cold War will not have to worry about this update; theirs will be arriving separately.

As for what new content will be added for the new season, make sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War Season One info page.