How to unlock L115 sniper in XDefiant

XDefiant Season 1 adds three new weapons to the game that players can unlock for free, including a new sniper: the L115.

The sniper weapon class in XDefiant is pretty small, with the TAC-50 and the M44 as the only two options during the preseason. Now, the L115 has entered the playing field as a middle-ground alternative between those two options.

The new weapon will upset the balance of the meta, especially for sniper players. In a showcase before the launch of XDefiant Season 1, the developers said the gun will reliably kill enemies with one shot above the middle chest area.

Article continues after ad

The gun will also be easier to handle than the TAC-50 but not as mobile as the M44.

How to get the L115 sniper rifle

Ubisoft Footage of the L115 in action.

The L115 sniper rifle can be unlocked as part of XDefiant’s Season 1 Battle Pass. The weapon is on the free rewards track, meaning players will not have to purchase any in-game content to unlock it.

Article continues after ad

Once Season 1 is live, this article will be updated with the specific tier players need to grind to unlock the new weapon.

The Season 1 Battle Pass for XDefiant goes live on July 2, and players will need to grind to earn the right to play with this and the two other new weapons.

Article continues after ad

The other free weapons included in the Season 1 Battle Pass are the LVOA-C assault rifle and the Sawed-Off Shotgun sidearm.

The developers have said the Season 1 weapons can be unlocked in later seasons through different methods, but they have yet to disclose how exactly players will do that. Players currently unlock new guns in XDefiant by completing challenges with weapons, like earning 10 long-range kills.