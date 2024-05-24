How to complete XDefiant Challenges: All objectives & rewards

XDefiant gives you a bunch of challenges to complete. While some unlock new weapons and characters, others give you that much-needed XP. So, here are all the challenges available in XDefiant.

Much like Call of Duty, most of XDefiant’s content is locked behind Challenges. So, completing them makes it even more important to unlock the best weapons and devices, which are considered ‘meta.’

The best thing about completing these challenges is that you also complete the Pre-season battle pass, which unlocks many enticing rewards.

Ubisoft Completing your challenges is the easiest way to pick up XP.

What are Challenges in XDefiant?

In XDefiant, Challenges are nothing but objectives that you need to complete. They come in three types:

Major Challenges

Base Challenges

Daily Challenges

Major Challenges are the game’s biggest objectives that unlock Factions and take longer than the other two. Base Challenges are relatively smaller – completing them unlocks different weapons, devices, and other characters from every Faction.

Daily Challenges, as the name suggests, change every 24 hours. They are fairly easy to complete and reward you with 5000, 7500, or 10000 XP, depending upon the challenges.

All Major Challenges in XDefiant

In Preseason, there’s only one Major Challenge to get 700,000 XP. Completing this challenge unlocks the DedSec Faction, the group of notorious hacktivists from the Watchdogs 2 universe.

All Base Challenges in XDefiant

Here are all the Base Challenges to complete in XDefiant:

Weapons

Weapon Base Challenge AK-47 Deal 4,000 damage with Assault Rifles ACR 6.8 Get 10 Assault Rifle longshot kills (over 30m) M16A4 Get 20 Assault Rifle headshot kills P90 Get 10 SMG hipfire kills Vector .45 ACP Deal 10,000 damage with SMGs MP7 Get 20 SMG point-blank kills (under 5m) M60 Deal 5,000 damage to enemy equipment with LMGs RPK-74 Deal 10,000 damage with LMGs Double Barrel Get 10 Shotgun hipfire kills AA-12 Get 15 Shotgun point-blank kills (under 5m) SVD Get 15 Marksman Rifle longshot kills (over 30m) TAC-50 Get 10 Sniper Rifle one-shot kills 93R Sprint 240 seconds with Secondary Weapons D50 Deal 1,000 damage with Secondary Weapons M1911 Get 4 Secondary Weapons point-blank kills (under 5m) 686 Magnum Get 5 quick-swap kills

Devices

Device Base Challenge EMP Grenade Deal 400 damage to enemy equipment with Devices Proximity Mine Deal 1,000 damage with Devices Flashbang Grenade Kill 20 enemies suffering from status conditions Sticky Grenade Inflict 25 status conditions with devices

Faction Characters

Faction Character Base Challenge Green (Cleaners) Get 50 kills with Incinerator Drone Kersey (Cleaners) Get 50 kills with Firebomb Samir (Echelon) Get 100 kills while using Digital Ghillie Suit Rafa (Echelon) Get 50 Intel Suit spot assists Beto (Libertad) Heal 5,000 to allies with BioVida Boost Seleste (Libertad) Heal 5,000 to allies with El Remedio Gorgon (Phantoms) Block 10,000 damage with Mad Barrier Rhino (Phantoms) Get 25 kills with Blitz Shield

Completing these challenges is as necessary as getting the right loadout before hopping onto the arena. If you’re a hardcore rifler, check our best ACR 6.8 and AK-47 loadouts. These are two of the best assault rifles right now.

If you fancy close-range combat, check our best MP7 and Vector .45 ACP loadouts. These two are the meta SMGs right now in XDefiant.