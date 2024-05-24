How to complete XDefiant Challenges: All objectives & rewards

How to complete XDefiant Challenges: All objectives & rewardsUbisoft
XDefiant gives you a bunch of challenges to complete. While some unlock new weapons and characters, others give you that much-needed XP. So, here are all the challenges available in XDefiant.
Much like Call of Duty, most of XDefiant’s content is locked behind Challenges. So, completing them makes it even more important to unlock the best weapons and devices, which are considered ‘meta.’
The best thing about completing these challenges is that you also complete the Pre-season battle pass, which unlocks many enticing rewards.
What are Challenges in XDefiant?
In XDefiant, Challenges are nothing but objectives that you need to complete. They come in three types:
- Major Challenges
- Base Challenges
- Daily Challenges
Major Challenges are the game’s biggest objectives that unlock Factions and take longer than the other two. Base Challenges are relatively smaller – completing them unlocks different weapons, devices, and other characters from every Faction.
Daily Challenges, as the name suggests, change every 24 hours. They are fairly easy to complete and reward you with 5000, 7500, or 10000 XP, depending upon the challenges.
All Major Challenges in XDefiant
In Preseason, there’s only one Major Challenge to get 700,000 XP. Completing this challenge unlocks the DedSec Faction, the group of notorious hacktivists from the Watchdogs 2 universe.
All Base Challenges in XDefiant
Here are all the Base Challenges to complete in XDefiant:
Weapons
|Weapon
|Base Challenge
|AK-47
|Deal 4,000 damage with Assault Rifles
|ACR 6.8
|Get 10 Assault Rifle longshot kills (over 30m)
|M16A4
|Get 20 Assault Rifle headshot kills
|P90
|Get 10 SMG hipfire kills
|Vector .45 ACP
|Deal 10,000 damage with SMGs
|MP7
|Get 20 SMG point-blank kills (under 5m)
|M60
|Deal 5,000 damage to enemy equipment with LMGs
|RPK-74
|Deal 10,000 damage with LMGs
|Double Barrel
|Get 10 Shotgun hipfire kills
|AA-12
|Get 15 Shotgun point-blank kills (under 5m)
|SVD
|Get 15 Marksman Rifle longshot kills (over 30m)
|TAC-50
|Get 10 Sniper Rifle one-shot kills
|93R
|Sprint 240 seconds with Secondary Weapons
|D50
|Deal 1,000 damage with Secondary Weapons
|M1911
|Get 4 Secondary Weapons point-blank kills (under 5m)
|686 Magnum
|Get 5 quick-swap kills
Devices
|Device
|Base Challenge
|EMP Grenade
|Deal 400 damage to enemy equipment with Devices
|Proximity Mine
|Deal 1,000 damage with Devices
|Flashbang Grenade
|Kill 20 enemies suffering from status conditions
|Sticky Grenade
|Inflict 25 status conditions with devices
Faction Characters
|Faction Character
|Base Challenge
|Green (Cleaners)
|Get 50 kills with Incinerator Drone
|Kersey (Cleaners)
|Get 50 kills with Firebomb
|Samir (Echelon)
|Get 100 kills while using Digital Ghillie Suit
|Rafa (Echelon)
|Get 50 Intel Suit spot assists
|Beto (Libertad)
|Heal 5,000 to allies with BioVida Boost
|Seleste (Libertad)
|Heal 5,000 to allies with El Remedio
|Gorgon (Phantoms)
|Block 10,000 damage with Mad Barrier
|Rhino (Phantoms)
|Get 25 kills with Blitz Shield
Completing these challenges is as necessary as getting the right loadout before hopping onto the arena. If you’re a hardcore rifler, check our best ACR 6.8 and AK-47 loadouts. These are two of the best assault rifles right now.
If you fancy close-range combat, check our best MP7 and Vector .45 ACP loadouts. These two are the meta SMGs right now in XDefiant.