Gaming

How to unlock the MDR in XDefiant

Brianna Reeves
xdefiant mdrUbisoft

XDefiant’s MDR assault rifle is available as part of the pre-season Battle Pass, here’s how to unlock the weapon in-game.

The arsenal in XDefiant is jam-packed with top-tier weapons, ranging from assault rifles and handguns to SMGs and shotguns.

Notably, the arena shooter’s MDR counts as one gun that packs a punch at close range and can benefit players who like picking off targets at a distance.

Unlocking it requires a bit of grinding in online matches, but its availability in the pre-season Battle Pass means all players can eventually add it to their loadouts.

How to get the MDR in XDefiant’s Battle Pass

XDefiant launched with a six-week Battle Pass comprising 90 different tiers. Some tiers will only unlock rewards for those who spend real money; however, the pass also features free rewards like the MDR assault rifle.

To unlock this particular gun, players must reach Level 10 of the pre-season Battle Pass.

After unlocking the fast-firing MDR on the Battle Pass page, it will automatically appear in your inventory.

xdefiant mdrUbisoft
XDefiant’s MDR in the pre-season Battle Pass

The pre-season started on Tuesday, May 21, meaning its six-week Battle Pass should end on Tuesday, July 2. It’s unclear if MDR will reappear in the Season 1 Battle Pass once it goes live.

XDefiant players who aren’t interested in the MDR have plenty of other assault rifles at their disposal. For instance, the ACR 6.8 is a solid choice given its minimal recoil and impressive damage output.

Additionally, the M4A1 works wonders for a default weapon, thanks in no small part to its incredible range on the battlefield.

And even more weapons are on the way. Ubisoft previously confirmed Season 1 will introduce three new guns, alongside a new Faction, three maps, and another 90-tier Battle Pass.

Related Topics

Xdefiant

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
xdefiant mastery camo
Gaming
XDefiant: All Mastery camos & how to unlock them
Brianna Reeves
XDefiant character using M4A1
Gaming
Best Assault Rifles in XDefiant
Shane Black
xdefiant progression issues
Gaming
XDefiant devs unlock all weapons and attachments due to progression issues
Brianna Reeves
XDefiant character holding AK-47
Gaming
Best AK-47 loadout for XDefiant
Shane Black

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.