How to unlock the MDR in XDefiant

XDefiant’s MDR assault rifle is available as part of the pre-season Battle Pass, here’s how to unlock the weapon in-game.

The arsenal in XDefiant is jam-packed with top-tier weapons, ranging from assault rifles and handguns to SMGs and shotguns.

Notably, the arena shooter’s MDR counts as one gun that packs a punch at close range and can benefit players who like picking off targets at a distance.

Unlocking it requires a bit of grinding in online matches, but its availability in the pre-season Battle Pass means all players can eventually add it to their loadouts.

How to get the MDR in XDefiant’s Battle Pass

XDefiant launched with a six-week Battle Pass comprising 90 different tiers. Some tiers will only unlock rewards for those who spend real money; however, the pass also features free rewards like the MDR assault rifle.

To unlock this particular gun, players must reach Level 10 of the pre-season Battle Pass.

After unlocking the fast-firing MDR on the Battle Pass page, it will automatically appear in your inventory.

Ubisoft XDefiant’s MDR in the pre-season Battle Pass

The pre-season started on Tuesday, May 21, meaning its six-week Battle Pass should end on Tuesday, July 2. It’s unclear if MDR will reappear in the Season 1 Battle Pass once it goes live.

XDefiant players who aren’t interested in the MDR have plenty of other assault rifles at their disposal. For instance, the ACR 6.8 is a solid choice given its minimal recoil and impressive damage output.

Additionally, the M4A1 works wonders for a default weapon, thanks in no small part to its incredible range on the battlefield.

And even more weapons are on the way. Ubisoft previously confirmed Season 1 will introduce three new guns, alongside a new Faction, three maps, and another 90-tier Battle Pass.