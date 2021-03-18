Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac joins NRG as content creator - Dexerto

Yet another Call of Duty: Warzone content creator gets signed to an organization, as YouTuber and Twitch streamer IceManIsaac will now officially be playing under the NRG banner.

An Air Force pilot by day and gamer by night, IceManIsaac brings an analytical, educational perspective to Warzone content — as evidenced in his “Warzone Academy” YouTube series. Dabbling in gaming content since 2017, when he was uploading Overwatch videos, the streamer and creator has blown up since Warzone’s March 2020 release.

While Isaac can hold his own in tournaments, the creator is best known for educational YouTube videos. With over 400,000 subscribers on the platform, his top Warzone Academy videos boast millions of views. It’s likely that content versatility that helped NRG decide to make him their third Warzone signee.

There's a new Top Gun on the NRG Warzone Squad ✈️ Please welcome the pilot by day, gamer by night, and the newest content creator to the #NRGFam @IceManIsaac_ pic.twitter.com/JLpNzoMCAt — NRG (@NRGgg) March 18, 2021

As NRG announced on Twitter, IceManIsaac now joins a triumvirate of Warzone content creators alongside AverageJoeWo and HusKerrs. The latter is best known for tournament results, as the second-highest earning Warzone player in the world, while JoeWo is somewhere in the middle — an entertainer and a competitor.

This org announcement comes a day after Aydan was signed to the New York Subliners and weeks after Envy Gaming and 100 Thieves signed multiple Warzone creators themselves. As the CoD battle royale grows with Black Ops Cold War, its streamers are growing too.