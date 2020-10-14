 How to unlock JAK-12 shotgun in Modern Warfare and Warzone - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to unlock JAK-12 shotgun in Modern Warfare and Warzone

Published: 14/Oct/2020 13:39

by Matt Porter
Player holding JAK-12 shotgun in Modern Warfare.
Infinity Ward

Share

Modern Warfare Warzone

Modern Warfare and Warzone’s 1.28 update has officially gone live, and the big addition in the latest patch is a brand-new shotgun called the JAK-12. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on the powerful weapon.

Black Ops: Cold War may be on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean that Infinity Ward are finished updating Modern Warfare, with the developers dropping their latest update for the game on October 14 with the 1.28 update.

One of the major changes this week sees some of Warzone’s long-range weaponry receive balance changes, with the Kar98 receiving a buff to its minimum damage range, while the ultra-powerful SP-R 208 has had its damage range reduced in an attempt to make it slightly less lethal.

In terms of new weapons though, it was close combat that received some love this week, with the reincarnation of the AA-12 shotgun from previous Call of Duty titles making a welcome return in the form of the JAK-12. The weapon is locked when you first start up your game after the patch, but we’ve got everything you need to unlock it and make it part of your armory.

JAK-12 in Modern Warfare.
Infinity Ward
The JAK-12 was added in the October 14 update.

The JAK-12 is actually fairly easy to unlock, so you won’t have to spend hours and hours grinding to finally get it. The fully-automatic bolt shotgun certainly packs a punch, so will be useful for close-contact encounters, especially on small multiplayer maps like Shipment or Rust, or inside buildings on Warzone.

To unlock the JAK-12, you simply need to get three hipfire kills using a shotgun in seven different matches. The good news is that there is no specific shotgun you are required to use to do so, and you don’t even have to do it in simultaneous matches, just get the three in any multiplayer match and it will be added to your tally.

You can use any of your favorite shotguns, but we would suggest the R9-0 or Origin 12 as they pack a good punch, something you need when you’re not aiming down sights to find kills. Playing on smaller maps will be useful too, and modes like Hardpoint and Domination where players swarm to locations could be an easy way to pick up the kills you need without running around the map hoping to find someone.

Player using a shotgun in Modern Warfare,
Infinity Ward
Players need to get three hipfire shotgun kills in seven matches to unlock the JAK-12.

You also don’t need to be any specific level to unlock the JAK-12, so anyone can hop into the game and get their kills to unlock the gun.

The weapon is already proving to be immensely powerful, with players reporting that some attachments can create a loadout which gives the JAK-12 incredible range. The shotgun is live right now, so hop in and try it for yourself.

Call of Duty

How to unlock Damascus and Diamond CoD Mobile camos

Published: 14/Oct/2020 12:30

by Jacob Hale
Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is getting two new end tier camos for players to grind towards, with Damascus and Diamond arriving in the game. But, how can you get them?

Previously in CoD Mobile, the top camos were Gold and Platinum. You have to complete all camo challenges for a weapon to unlock Gold, then unlock Gold for all weapons in that class (e.g. SMG, Assault Rifle etc.) to unlock the Platinum weapon wrap for them.

Advertisement

Now, though, Damascus is back in the game, and Diamond will also be arriving sometime in Season 11.

So, how do you unlock the new camos? Let’s take a look.

Advertisement

How to unlock Damascus in CoD Mobile

Damascus KN44 CoD Mobile
Activision
Damascus is making its return to CoD Mobile.

Damascus arrived in CoD Mobile on Monday, October 12, and many players are already unlocking it and flexing it on their opponents in-game.

If you’ve already been grinding camos, getting Damascus isn’t too hard; you just need to unlock Platinum on every single weapon. That means you need:

  • Platinum Assault Rifles
  • Platinum Submachine Guns
  • Platinum Sniper Rifles
  • Platinum Light Machine Guns
  • Platinum Shotguns
  • Platinum Pistols
  • Platinum Launchers
  • Platinum Melee weapons

Obviously, this is no easy feat, and if you’ve already been working towards Platinum weapons you’ll know how much of a struggle it is — especially when you get to the launchers and melee weapons. But, like they say, nothing good comes easy.

Advertisement

How to unlock the Diamond camo in CoD Mobile

Maddox Diamond camo BO4
Activision
The Diamond camo has long been a fan-favorite of Call of Duty players.

The Diamond camo is a little bit more difficult to provide a guide for because it’s not actually out yet. That said, the devs have confirmed that Diamond is coming to the game in another, later update.

While back in the day, Diamond was earned the same way Damascus is earned now, players will now have to do something different to earn Diamond, though that hasn’t been made clear yet.

It’s very possible that Diamond will be unlockable through completing various challenges, and they likely won’t be that easy considering the fact it’s referred to as an “end tier camo” — so players should anticipate another big grind.

Advertisement

We’ll be sure to update this article once Diamond is available in-game and it’s established how to unlock it, so be sure to stay tuned.