How to unlock the JAK Lance in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Lance is the second Aftermarket Part to arrive in MW3 and Warzone Season 6, which completely transforms one of the game’s forgotten shotguns, bringing it back to relevance.

When equipped, this attachment adds a pressurized magazine to the MX Guardian that contains ballistic rivets. The magazine’s pressure builds when the gun is idle, with its accuracy and effective range being drastically increased when maximum output is reached.

This turns the MW2 Shotgun into a rivet gun capable of one-shotting enemies in multiplayer and two shot downs in Warzone. Despite being a shotgun, this version of the MX Guardian is capable of dealing lethal damage well beyond 50 meters, making it a truly powerful weapon.

Article continues after ad

Assuming that’s something you’re interested in, here’s how to unlock the JAK Lance AMP and get your hands on this conversion kit as fast as possible.

How to get the JAK Lance conversion kit

The JAK Lance can be unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 6, Week 2. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

Article continues after ad

Here are all of the weekly challenges for Season 6, Week 2:

Multiplayer weekly challenges

Get 35 Operator Akimbo Kills

Get 25 Operator Kills shortly after sprinting

Get 20 Operator KIlls with a weapon set to burst fire mode

Get 20 Operator Kills from behind

Get 10 Operator Point Blank or Melee Kills

Get 10 Close Calls or Operator Kills after death

Get 2 Operator Kills with one magazine three times

Zombies weekly challenges

Get 150 Kills with an akimbo weapon

Get 25 Hellhound Kills

Get 150 kills with a wepaon set to burst fire mode

Get 100 Critical Kills with an assault rifle

Get 50 Melee Mercenary Kills

Get 125 Kill with a battle rifle while having at least four active perks

Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times

Warzone weekly challenges

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-West region (Resort, Power,

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Eastern region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 Loot Caches in the Central region (Old Town or Low Town)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, complete 20 contacts

In Warzone, get 7 Operator Kills or Kill Assists

Dexerto

How good is the JAK Lance AMP?

The JAK Lance is fantastic in MW3, but a mediocre option in Warzone, with one big flaw making it hard to justify using in Call of Duty’s battle royale.

Article continues after ad

In multiplayer, its ability to kill in one shot makes it a scary gun to go up against, especially in the hands of a skilled player. It is comparable to the Kar98k but with faster handling and better hipfire accuracy. Those who enjoy using the dominant marksman rifle are sure to have fun with this too.

It’s a different story in Warzone, where this conversion kit is held back by its tiny three-round magazine. It takes two shots to down a player and another shot to finish them off, meaning you need to use a whole magazine to secure a single kill. Given its lengthy reload, that’s not practical, and so this AMP is unlikely to become meta without some substantial buffs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To find out what guns are meta in Season 6, check out the best MW3 loadouts and Best Warzone loadouts that are dominating lobbies.