When is CoD Mobile Season 11? Release date, new maps & more - Dexerto

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 is on the horizon but the devs are being quite secretive with new details. Regardless, here’s everything we know so far.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10, The Hunt, is almost at its endpoint after bringing Terminal, Pine, the Echo shotgun, new characters, and changes to the Battle Royale mode.

Advertisement

As a result, players have been looking ahead to see what Season 11 might offer, but unlikely previous seasons, the devs have decided against running a test server in order to keep things secret.

With the season shrouded in plenty of mystery, including when exactly it will release, we’ve nailed down some of the details that we know right now.

Advertisement

When is CoD Mobile Season 11?

The question on everybody’s lips is, when will Season 11 actually get underway? The CoD Mobile devs have stated mid-October, but haven’t gone any further than that.

Read More: CoD Mobile devs hint at new scorestreak coming in Season 11

Mid-October would suggest somewhere around October 14 or October 15, given that is the midpoint of the month. It really could be anytime during that week, including up to October 18, as we have seen updates on a Sunday before.

The devs have stated that they’ll clear up the question about the release date in the near future, so it won’t be long before we know for sure.

Advertisement

Haha, you almost tricked us into answering that one, but we'll have some posts coming up at the end of this week that will make that incredibly clear. — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 6, 2020

What new maps and weapon will be in CoD Mobile Season 11?

As for what maps and weapons could be around, the devs have once again been secretive on that front but it hasn’t been completely radio silent.

On October 3, they teased the return of an old map, and it didn’t take long before fans recognized that it would be Halloween Standoff. The broken wall and destroyed tank from the iconic Black Ops 2 map gave the game away.

However, as we saw in Season 10, the devs aren’t averse to putting in multiple maps, so we could see something else too. As for weapons, they’ve teased “multiple” coming in Season 11, but haven’t gone any further than that.

Advertisement

Who is the new character in CoD Mobile Season 11?

Given that the Halloween version of Standoff will be returning, it makes sense that someone with a spooky sort of name or vibe could be available as a character.

Read More: CoD Mobile devs hint at possible Damascus camo return

That’s right, we’re talking about Ghost. Some fans have suggested that he could appear in Season 11, but given that everything is pretty much under wraps, we’ll just have to wait and see on that front.

Advertisement

As we get closer to Season 11, and when it ultimately releases, we’ll know more about the devs have in store.

So, keep checking back in with Dexerto as we’ll keep this post update with the latest news, rumors, and speculation regarding the new season.