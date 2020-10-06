 When is CoD Mobile Season 11? Release date, new maps & more - Dexerto
Call of Duty

When is CoD Mobile Season 11? Release date, new maps & more

Published: 6/Oct/2020 11:22

by Connor Bennett
CoD Mobile characters pointing guns at enemies
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 is on the horizon but the devs are being quite secretive with new details. Regardless, here’s everything we know so far. 

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10, The Hunt, is almost at its endpoint after bringing Terminal, Pine, the Echo shotgun, new characters, and changes to the Battle Royale mode.

As a result, players have been looking ahead to see what Season 11 might offer, but unlikely previous seasons, the devs have decided against running a test server in order to keep things secret.

With the season shrouded in plenty of mystery, including when exactly it will release, we’ve nailed down some of the details that we know right now.

CoD Mobile character in Season 10
Activision
CoD Mobile Season 10, The Hunt, brought plenty of new content with maps, weapons, and more.

When is CoD Mobile Season 11?

The question on everybody’s lips is, when will Season 11 actually get underway? The CoD Mobile devs have stated mid-October, but haven’t gone any further than that. 

Mid-October would suggest somewhere around October 14 or October 15, given that is the midpoint of the month. It really could be anytime during that week, including up to October 18, as we have seen updates on a Sunday before.

The devs have stated that they’ll clear up the question about the release date in the near future, so it won’t be long before we know for sure. 

What new maps and weapon will be in CoD Mobile Season 11?

As for what maps and weapons could be around, the devs have once again been secretive on that front but it hasn’t been completely radio silent. 

On October 3, they teased the return of an old map, and it didn’t take long before fans recognized that it would be Halloween Standoff. The broken wall and destroyed tank from the iconic Black Ops 2 map gave the game away. 

However, as we saw in Season 10, the devs aren’t averse to putting in multiple maps, so we could see something else too. As for weapons, they’ve teased “multiple” coming in Season 11, but haven’t gone any further than that. 

Halloween Standoff in COD Mobile
Activision
Halloween Standoff is set to return in CoD Mobile.

Who is the new character in CoD Mobile Season 11?

Given that the Halloween version of Standoff will be returning, it makes sense that someone with a spooky sort of name or vibe could be available as a character.

That’s right, we’re talking about Ghost. Some fans have suggested that he could appear in Season 11, but given that everything is pretty much under wraps, we’ll just have to wait and see on that front. 

As we get closer to Season 11, and when it ultimately releases, we’ll know more about the devs have in store.

So, keep checking back in with Dexerto as we’ll keep this post update with the latest news, rumors, and speculation regarding the new season.

Call of Duty

How to watch Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney: stream, teams, bracket

Published: 7/Oct/2020 19:26

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL / Sledgehammer Games / TST

Hitch

NRG and Team Summertime content creator Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards is hosting a $5,000 charity throwback tournament for Call of Duty: Ghosts, featuring huge names like Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Patrick ‘ACHES, Price, Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat, and more. Everything you need to follow all the action live can be found below.

The Call of Duty offseason can only mean two things – lots of roster changes and a bunch of throwback tournaments featuring past titles in the FPS series.

A week after hosting a successful Black Ops 4 tourney, Hitch and his Team Summertime are back at it again, this time putting together a CoD: Ghosts competition featuring some of the biggest names in the community

All of the details for this event can be found below, including the official stream, list of players and teams, the full bracket, format, and more.

Team Summertime throwback CoD series
Team Summertime
Hitch and Team Summertime are hosting several throwback tournament this CoD offseason.

When is Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney?

This event is taking place on Wednesday, October 7, kicking off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET and expected to last for a good portion of the day.

How to watch Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney

The competition is being streamed live on BoomTV’s Twitch channel, which we’ve included below for your convenience.

Players & teams

As mentioned above, there are a lot of popular figures playing in this throwback event, headlined by the likes of Scump, SlasheR, ACHES, Parasite, and many other top active pro players, retired legends of the esport, content creators, and more.

Here’s the full list of teams:

  • Envoy, Blazt, Saints, Vivid
  • Scump, MBoZe, Ricky, MiRx
  • Loony, Pacman, Goonjar, ACHES
  • Decemate, Parasite, Twerk, Fero
  • Dougisraw, Rallied, Shiftola, Joe Espo
  • Study, TCM, Twizz, NAMELESS
  • Kenny, Temp, Classic, Huke
  • Kekoa, Larry, Fame, Estanaut
  • Lava, KennyBounce, Precision, Itsreborn
  • TJHaLy, Methodz, SlasheR, Slacked
  • Ampz, SuperEvan, Hugs, Colorrs
  • Nagafen, Remy, Roy, Nemo
  • Xotic, Mochila, Bidz, 2Pac
  • Ramby, Equip, Majormaniak, Teddywrecks
  • Madcat, Joee, SunnyB, Devr
  • TBA
Complexity 2014 CoD Champs
MLG
ACHES, who won the 2014 Call of Duty Championship, is playing in TST’s Throwback Ghosts tournament.

Live bracket

Here is the starting bracket for the tournament and it will be updated live throughout the day on the official BoomTV event page as results from the matches come in.

TST Throwback Ghosts bracket
BoomTV
The starting bracket for TST’s throwback Ghosts tournament.

Format & rules

This is a double-elimination 4v4 competition using a Variant format, meaning that the maps, modes, and rules are mostly from the official competitive ruleset for when Ghosts was the main CoD game being played.

In the 2014 season, the three main modes were Domination, Search and Destroy, and Blitz, each with their own set of maps. Here are the map-mode sets that are being used in this event:

  • WR1: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD
  • WR2: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
  • WR3: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD
  • WR4: Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD, Freight Blitz, Freight Dom, Octane SnD
  • LR1: Octane Dom, Freight Dom, Sovereign SnD
  • LR2: Warhawk Blitz, Freight Blitz, Octane SnD
  • LR3: Strikezone Dom, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
  • LR4: Octane Blitz, Freight Blitz, Warhawk SnD
  • LR5: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
  • LR6: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD
  • Grand Finals: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD
  • Grand Finals Reset: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD

Movember charity

Of course, the entire driving force behind this throwback tournament series is charity, as Hitch and TST are raising money for Movember – one of the leading global organizations committed to changing the face of men’s health.

This Ghosts event is specifically focused on suicide awareness and prevention; those interested in donating to the cause can do so by visiting https://tiltify.com/@teamsummertime/elgato-off-season-series.