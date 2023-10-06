All MW3 beta rewards & how to unlock them

MW3 will feature multiple beta-exclusive rewards as players level up including an emblem, calling card, charm and more.

With a new Call of Duty title comes another beta riddled with exclusive content to unlock. For those who have committed to buying the game already, the beta is open for them to play. However, those who are waiting to determine whether or not to spend $70 will have to obtain a beta code.

The MW3 beta is broken up into two sections: one for PlayStation users, and the other for Xbox / PC. PlayStation users will have the first chance to play the game two days early before the open beta releases. The following week will allow Xbox and PC users to join before yet another open weekend releases.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With two open weekends available before MW3 releases on Nov. 10, players will have plenty of time to explore the game and level up. As an incentive to continue playing the game, Activision has released a set up exclusive rewards.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Grind through the MW3 beta to receive all the rewards

The official Call of Duty account gave a close up of some of the individual rewards on their Instagram. There are eight rewards in total which vary depending on the level achieved in the game.













“Appetite: Whet” animated emblem – Unlocks at level 2

“Operation Beta” charm – Unlocks at level 7

“Beta Tester” calling card – Unlocks at level 9

“MW3 Beta” sticker – Unlocks at level 11

“Did the Beta” large decal – Unlocks at level 16

“Beta Ripper” weapon blueprint – Unlocks at level 20

“Beta Proof” weapon sticker – Unlocks at level 25

“Tester” Jabber operator skin – Unlocks at level 30

These rewards are somewhat similar to last year’s edition of Modern Warfare with the biggest changes coming from the color scheme which turned from green to red with MW3. Rewards earned in the beta will transfer when MW3 officially drops next month.

Article continues after ad