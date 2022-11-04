How to switch scorestreaks and killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 has launched with a number of notable changes from previous Call of Duty titles, with players adapting to certain features. But did you know you can switch between killstreaks and scorestreaks in multiplayer?

Throughout CoD history, there has been frequent switching between killstreaks and scorestreaks. Some players prefer to be rewarded simply for racking up kills, while others like to earn points for completing objectives, such as capturing Domination flags or killing enemies to take the Hardpoint.

As such, it’s caused a lot of debate among the community over the years, with both sides feeling hard done by when their preference is removed in favor of the other.

In Modern Warfare (2019), the game used killstreaks, but players could use the Pointman perk to switch to scorestreaks instead.

Three years later, in that game’s sequel, developers Infinity Ward have made it even easier for players to switch, without having to take up a perk slot.

In Modern Warfare 2, it’s incredibly simple. Here’s what you have to do:

Go to the pre-game menu. Slide over to the ‘Weapons’ tab. Select ‘Killstreaks’. Press R2 (PlayStation) or RT (Xbox) to switch the bottom-left tab over to Scorestreaks. On PC, you can simply click the button in the bottom-left corner. If you want to switch back, you only have to repeat the process.

If you’re a player who prefers running objective across either respawn modes or Search & Destroy, this could be a good switch to make.

For example, the Chopper Gunner is a 10-kill streak reward, but costs 1250 as a scorestreak. If you’re constantly slaying around the objective, getting assists, and earning points for the team, you might actually end up getting your streaks even quicker like this.

However, if you predominantly play modes like Team Deathmatch or Free For All, or don’t play around the objective too much, you are probably better off sticking with killstreaks.