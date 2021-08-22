How to play CoD Vanguard Alpha: Champion Hill trailer, dates, more

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha has officially been announced during CDL Champs. This will feature the Champion Hill mode and will be available on PlayStation. Players can jump straight into the action on August 27th.



Vanguard has been teased these past few weeks and the community has been itching for more details surrounding Multiplayer.

Although not a lot has been shown, Sledgehammer Games confirmed the full MP reveal will be on September 7, 2021.

It was also announced that beta will begin on PlayStation on September 10. For now, the Champion Hill Vanguard Alpha was revealed at CDL Champs, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

When you can play Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha

The Alpha will be free on August 27-29, 2021, only on PlayStation. For the 3-day weekend, players will be able to jump into Champion Hill, the Multiplayer meets Battle Royale game mode. You do not need to preorder the game to have access, all you need is a PlayStation.

Players can pre-download this for free on the PS Store for both the PS4 and PS5. Starting on August 23, at 3AM PT / 6AM ET / 11AM BST, it will be available for download. Unfortunately, for Xbox and PC players, they will not have access to the alpha.

What to expect from Champion Hill in Vanguard

Welcome to Champion Hill.

8️⃣ Teams

4️⃣ Arenas

1️⃣ Winner Clear your plans for the free #Vanguard Alpha coming to PlayStation this weekend 🙌 Preload ➡️ 8/23 @ 3am PT

— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 22, 2021

Champion Hill was revealed during the CDL Champs 2021 finals, and fans are excited to get their hands on this new game mode.

This mode features eight teams battling it out in 2v2s or 3v3s, with features of Gunfight and Battle Royale put together. Teams will battle it out through four different maps, trying to eliminate the other team before they are taken out.

Winning and taking out opponents can make your squad an unstoppable force. Teams can win to earn cash to upgrade their loadouts. This includes, weapons, attachments, perks, equipment, and killstreaks.

In between each round, players can take this time to upgrade their kits or strategize how they want to attack the round. This is the battle of strength and survival, so get your PlayStation squads ready, and prepare to be the kings of Champion Hill.