CoD Vanguard Champion Hill mode: Everything we know so far

Call of Duty: Vanguard is looking to draw out the best players, as new mode Champion Hill looks to refresh familiar concepts.

Sledgehammer Games are taking players back to World War 2 this November, as Call of Duty: Vanguard shifts the franchise focus back in time. Digging further into the past, Vanguard lets players “change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a gripping Campaign across four major theaters of war”.

After uncovering a mysterious plot in Black Ops Cold War, the return to World War 2 is familiar ground for fans of the series.

Until November 5 comes around, most of Vanguard’s secrets are behind locked doors. However, we can confirm the arrival of a new action-packed game mode.

What is Champion Hill mode?

Call of Duty is no stranger to shaking up familiar concepts and well-received ideas. Modern Warfare brought us a revitalized take on close-quarters battles, with the excellent Gunfight mode. Cold War sought out to please fans of the Black Ops series by including fan-favorite party games such as Stick and Stones, One in The Chamber, and Gun Game.

While players have no doubt seen variations of these modes in other titles throughout the years, CoD rarely misses the mark when it comes to giving them a new lease of life. This streak continues as their sights are fixed on the upcoming Champion Hill mode. Taking a few tips from the Respawn playbook, Champion Hill seems to be CoD’s take on the popular Arenas mode-making waves in Apex Legends.

“The fast and frenetic Champion Hill mode features a series of tournament-style head-to-head matches, where players can play solo (1v1) or squad up in duos (2v2) and trios (3v3) to battle it out in an arena consisting of four maps to be the last squad standing.”

Additional info on Champion Hill #Vanguard MP Mode: Features a series of tournament style head-to-head matches, where players can play solo (1v1) or squad up in duos (2v2) and trios (3v3) to battle it out in an arena consisting of four maps to be the last squad standing . — CharlieIntel – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 19, 2021

Whereas Arenas opts for the classic Apex formula of trios, it is compelling to see Call of Duty give the player multiple options. According to Vanguard’s official announcement post, Champion Hill is “the next generation of the seminal 2v2 Gunfight mode first introduced in Modern Warfare.”

More details on how matches will work are also briefly detailed: “Imagine quick-action, close-quarters, small-squad combat in which eight teams compete in a series of head-to-head matchups where the last team standing wins.”

Eight teams in a smaller battle royale mode? The sweat is already pouring.

In 3 days time, tune in to see a sneak peek at #Vanguard Multiplayer during the CDL Finals! pic.twitter.com/D2dCJq3i2T — Jon (@MrDalekJD) August 19, 2021

More details are likely to be revealed in the weeks to come, with the first Multiplayer reveal happening at CoD Championships.

Keep checking back with us as more developments unravel.