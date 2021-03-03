How to get special Ambassador Adler Operator in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

If you’ve been wondering how you can get your hands on the special neon-green Ambassador operator skin for Adler in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War then your questions have finally been answered.

Operator skins in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone allow you to show off your exclusive rewards that you earned with through your hard-earned cash, unlocks, or through other means.

In partnership with Mountain Dew, Activision and Treyarch have revealed a brand-new skin called Ambassador Adler for the aforementioned Operator. It features a black jacket and pants with neon-green strips throughout the whole skin.

Unlocking Ambassador Adler steps

Unfortunately, if you want to get your hands on the Ambassador Adler skin, you’ll have to go through a few steps, as you cannot unlock it simply by playing. Instead, you can only get him by purchasing Mountain Dew Game Fuel.

What’s more is that, at the time of writing, you can’t even get it through specially-marked packages of the product, only through its website, which is a bit out of the norm for these types of promotions.

While this may be disappointing for some players, it does make some sense considering the game’s partnership. If you’re okay with making that purchase, however, here’s what you’ll need to do.

Go to Mountain Dew Game Fuel’s website Make a purchase of an eligible Game Fuel product (it should say whether or not the skin comes with it in its description) The code will be emailed to you within three days Once you receive the code, redeem it at callofduty.com/redeem

And that’s it! After you complete the above steps you’ll have the Adler skin available to you in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Of course, it should be noted that this promotion is only going on for a limited time, until March 16, 2021, so once it goes away, there’s a good chance that you’ll never have the ability to get the cosmetic again.