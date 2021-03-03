Warzone March 3 update patch notes: Agency Suppressor, Operator mission, bug fixes - Dexerto

After promising a fix shortly after Season 2 went live on February 24, 2021, Raven Software has officially released a brand-new game settings update for Warzone, which reverts most of the Black Ops Cold War suppressors back to their original state.

If you were frustrated by the changes made to the Agency Suppressor and others during Warzone Season 2 patch then your complaints have finally been answered.

Advertisement

On March 3, 2021, developer Raven Software released a brand-new game settings update for Warzone and while it doesn’t make a whole slew of fixes that will dramatically improve the game, it does make a couple major changes that players should be aware of, especially if you were a fan of the Cold War Suppressors.

Major changes in Warzone March 3 update

Easily the most notable change with the update is the fix to the Cold War suppressors, specifically the Agency, GRU, and Wrapped suppressors.

Advertisement

Before the Season 2 launch, the Agency silencer was one the most used attachments in the game, due to its similarity to the Monolithic Suppressor on Modern Warfare weapons, helping the weapon achieve longer damage ranges.

After the attachment’s effectiveness was nerfed with the Season 2 update, Raven promised that the changes would be reverted in the very near future. Now that day is finally here.

Advertisement

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live to address the Agency/GRU/Wrapped Suppressors, an Operator Mission for Baker, and other minor changes to the UI.https://t.co/lSuwHwAtqD https://t.co/sS1XxIFV6t — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 3, 2021

In addition to the suppressor changes, Raven has also made a few bug fixes to the game, specifically to the Operator mission for one of Baker’s skins, as well as some UI problems that have been affecting the game’s menus.

Advertisement

Read More: London Royal Ravens pick up Zed for CDL Stage 1 Major

All in all, it’s nice to see that the Cold War suppressor’s finally got its needed changes, as most thought they weren’t even worth using when Season 2 originally started. Here’s hoping that this small update didn’t make any secret changes that we’re unaware of.

Raven Software’s original patch notes follow:

Agency/GRU/Wrapped Suppressors have been reverted to their previous state

Fourth Operator Mission for Baker with objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks correctly