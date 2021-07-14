How to get Nuke scorestreak in Black Ops Cold War: Tips & Tricks to get 30 kill streak

The Nuke is the most devastating killstreak to ever be introduced to the Call of Duty series, but now players can earn it in Black Ops Cold War.

Ever since the Tactical Nuke was first introduced back in Modern Warfare 2, players have been striving to earn this lethal killstreak in every CoD title. Despite its resounding popularity, Treyarch didn’t feature the Nuke in Black Ops Cold War. However, the Season 4 Reloaded update has now brought this deadly killstreak to the game.

Of course, getting your hands on the Nuke can be extremely difficult. Not only do players need to wrack up an impressive 30 kills, they also need to achieve this impressive feat without dying. Fortunately, there are a few tips you can use to make secure this devastating killstreak much more manageable.

Advertisement

1. Run reconnaissance scorestreaks

The first, and arguably the most important tip is to run recon-based scorestreaks. Both the Spyplane and H.A.R.P will help reveal enemy locations on your minimap, which will give you a huge advantage over your foes. Wracking up 30 kills isn’t easy in Black Ops Cold War, but getting the jump on your enemies will ensure you win the majority of gunfights.

2. Stay hidden from your enemies

When gunning for the Nuke scorestreak, you must stay hidden from enemy view. Running Cold Blooded and Ghost will make you undetectable to enemy Spy Planes, while also keeping you from appearing on thermal optics. AI-controlled Scorestreaks will also not target you.

Advertisement

Read More: How to craft CoD Zombies LT53 Kazimir Grenade

This essentially means you can go on large killing sprees without having to worry about being spotted out by scorestreaks. Running a Counter Spy Plane will also keep your movements concealed, adding an additional layer of protection.

3. Don’t rush and play smart

While the likes of Scump and Aydan may be able to rush around the map and clean up everyone they come across, it’s often best to take things a little slower. Consider setting up a defensive position and rotate between areas of the map that see high enemy traffic.

Once you have an area locked down, it’s time to begin sweeping the vicinity for enemy players. Ideally, you’ll want to find a position with plenty of cover and keep your body concealed from enemy view as much as possible.

Advertisement

The Field Mic and Spy Plane scorestreak will constantly give you valuable information on enemy positions, so sit tight and get ready to let the bullets fly. If you prefer a more explosive approach, then the Proximity Mine is also a great option for those that wish to avoid any pesky enemy flanks.

4. Stick with your team

This may seem like a counterintuitive point when you’re purely gunning for kills, but it can give you a huge edge. Not only does sticking with your team enable you to quickly melt through your enemy’s health bar, but it can also overwhelm your foe.

Advertisement

Why fight a player 1v1 when you can have an ally who will help you secure a quick kill? While CoD is perfect for solo players, the added safety that comes with playing as a roaming squad can help give you even greater odds of survival.

5. Use the best Cold War loadouts

Following the meta won’t guarantee you a Nuke in Cold War, but using the best guns will give you a huge advantage. After all, you’re trying to get 30 kills in a single match, so the best way to do that is by ensuring you have a high DPS weapon.

Weapons like the AK-47, Krig 6, XM4, and FFAR are all solid choices in Black Ops Cold War. These ARs enable you to dish out plenty of damage across all engagement ranges, making them the perfect picks no matter the map. Simply pick one of the guns above and attach a suppressor, then get fragging.

Advertisement

Getting a Nuke in Black Ops Cold War is far from easy, but if you follow these tips, you’ll be able to secure the game-winning scorestreak in no time.