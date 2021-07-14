Warzone Payload guide: tips & tricks to master new Season 4 Reloaded game mode

Payload is the very first objective-based game mode in Warzone, bucking the battle royale formula in favor of something entirely new. From how it all works to the best tips for success, here’s everything there is to know.

Activision pivoted Warzone in an entirely new direction with the game’s Season 4 Reloaded update. While most new playlists center around the battle royale structure, Payload introduced a fresh gameplay experience to the title, falling in line with more of a traditional multiplayer mode.

At its core, Payload has two teams working against each other. One team is tasked with escorting an objective through Verdansk while the other tries to stop that from happening.

Advertisement

With Warzone’s bombastic features thrown into the mix, there’s a lot to wrap your head around in the Season 4 Reloaded playlist. So here’s a complete guide for the Payload game mode along with some tips to help you win.

How Payload works in Warzone

At the start of a Payload match, 40 players are divided into two teams. 20 players on the attacking side are dropped near vehicles that must be escorted through various Checkpoints. Simply standing close to these ‘payloads’ will help them move through Verdansk.

Meanwhile, 20 defenders are dropped elsewhere on the map and must stop the attackers from completing their goal. There’s a set time limit counting down as rounds go by, meaning attackers will fail if they’re not fast enough.

Advertisement

In order to slow their progress, defenders need to push for kills by any means. Not only that, but defending players are also able to build unique obstacles to stop vehicles in their tracks.

Tips to win Payload games in Warzone

Regardless of which side you’re on, the keys to victory are rather similar. Both teams are able to stockpile their money in order to purchase devastating killstreaks. Use airstrikes and turrets to catch your enemy by surprise and clear a path.

Another vital tip is to build the right loadout for the job. Whenever you die, you’ll spawn back in with your full loadout ready to go. Use this to your advantage and swap to different guns on the fly based on the situation at hand. If a dozen enemies are closely huddled around a vehicle, it might be the perfect time to drop right on top of them with a shotgun in hand.

Advertisement

Last but not least, keep a close eye on obstacles along the way. They may seem insignificant at first, but these barriers can chew through plenty of time on the clock.

Read More: NICKMERCS reveals best Rebirth Island Warzone class

If you’re defending, you should always push to build new obstacles where possible. If you’re attacking, try to knock down obstacles as your top priority.