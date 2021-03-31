How to get new streaks in Warzone: Bombardment, RC-XD, Advanced UAV - Dexerto

With the release of Warzone’s Cold War mid-season update, titled Season 2 Reloaded, the game received a slew of new features not officially announced by Raven, including a few streaks that were not easily accessible to players previously.

Warzone’s streaks and features have been one of the more unique parts about the battle royale. Players can go up to buy stations, purchase streaks using cash that’s found on the ground, and then use them against others to help give them an advantage.

With the release of Season 2 Reloaded, fans now have access to even more streaks, including an all-new one called Bombardment, which will help them take care of Zombies on the map. Here’s what they do and how you can purchase them for yourself.

Advanced UAV, RC-XD, and Foresight

While all the new streaks are available from the Containment Monitor Stations (which are found within the missile silos) in Verdansk, the Advanced UAV, RC-XD, and Foresight streaks are purchasable with in-game cash.

The RC-XD and Advanced UAV do exactly what they sound like they do: the former allows you to pilot a remote-controlled RC gas bomb, while the latter gives you the position of all other players on the map. Foresight, on the other hand, allows you to see all of the circle locations for the rest of the game, which is an insane advantage to say the least.

As for how you can get your hands on them, you’ll need to go where the Zombies are located and purchase them from the Containment Monitor Stations. The price for each is as follows:

Advanced UAV: $12,000

$12,000 RC-XD: $3,000

$3,000 Foresight: $20,000

It’s also worth noting that the RC-XD can also be purchased from standard Buy Stations at the time of this writing, but it’s unknown if that will change in the future.

Bombardment

The new 'Bombardment' streak has been added to select areas in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Another brand-new streak released with the update is Bombardment. This allows you to call in a missile barrage over areas that have been overrun by Zombies. While not incredibly useful against others, it will allow you to quickly end the threat of the infected.

Getting your hands on this streak is a bit different than the others. Rather than having to pay using cash, players will have to complete a few steps:

Go the current Zombie outbreak in Verdansk and complete the objective Pick up the Yellow keycard that the last Zombie dropped Go to the yellow crate found near the outbreak and open it Pick up the Protocol key dropped from the crate Head to a open missile silo Go up to the Containment Monitor Station Select the Bombardment option (which will be free)

As previously mentioned, this streak will only affect that area that’s been overun by Zombies so the majority of the kills you’ll be getting with this streak will be the undead. That being said, it’s not impossible to get player kills with it (especially considering everyone’s crowing around that area) so it may still be worth it.

All and all, it’s unknown how powerful these new streaks will be at the end of the day. Obviously, Foresight is a big one but aside from that, these could range from extremely powerful to completely weak. Only time will tell how the community uses them.