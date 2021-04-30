How to get free Warzone & Cold War Season 3 Combat Pack with PS Plus - Dexerto

Activision has unveiled yet the new Comandante Combat Pack for Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which is free for PlayStation Plus players, and it includes an Operator skin, weapon blueprint, weapon charm, calling card, and more.

Season 3 of both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is finally here for fans to enjoy. Players can dive into some new multiplayer maps and a brand-new version of Verdansk to explore and sink their teeth into, making it one of the bigger drops for both games.

To celebrate the launch of the season, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a brand-new Combat Pack to download completely free of charge. As per usual, this bundle comes with several in-game cosmetics for both Cold War and Warzone.

What’s included in the Comandante Season 3 Combat Pack

There are a total of seven items included in the Season 3 Combat Pack, headlined by the Comandante Epic Operator skin for Garcia.

Epic Operator Skin for Garcia

Epic Assault Rifle Blueprint

Epic Weapon Charm

Epic Emblem

Epic Wrist Accessory

Legendary Calling Card

60-minute Double XP Token

As you’ll notice, while the first six items are cosmetics to be used in-game, the seventh is an hour-long Double XP Token, which could prove to be valuable when leveling up slows down.

How to get the Season 3 Combat Pack in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

Like all other Black Ops Cold War and Warzone PS Plus bundles, the Season 3 Combat Pack can be found in both the PlayStation Store and the in-game Call of Duty store. If you’re having trouble finding it, however, here’s some instructions to help you out.

Open Black Ops Cold War or Warzone Go to the Store tab Scroll down until you reach the “Franchise Store” section and select it Scroll down again until you reach the “Misc” section Select “Redeem”

Again, this pack is only available on PlayStation consoles and these items will not transfer over to PC or Xbox if you also play there. You’re also required to have an active PS Plus subscription to redeem this pack, otherwise, it won’t be available to you.