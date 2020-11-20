How to get free Black Ops Cold War Doritos weapon charm - Dexerto

In what appears to be a continuation of the long-standing partnership between Call of Duty and Mountain Dew/Doritos, Black Ops Cold War players can now get their hands on a Doritos weapon charm in-game (and a Mountain Dew emblem). To do so, however, you’ll have to go through a few steps.

Doritos, Mountain Dew, and Call of Duty have been synonymous with each other for years now, to the point where it’s become a meme among fans. While the partnership has allowed players to get double XP for a while now, last year, the companies took it a step further and added a free Doritos-themed watch for your character to use in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Now, the partnership is continuing and, this time, players can get their hands on a Doritos-themed weapon charm, as well as a free Mountain Dew emblem. Like last year, however, there’s a couple steps players have to go through in order to do it. Here’s everything you need to know.

Free Doritos weapon charm and Dew emblem

While the emblem is just a mushroom cloud colored in the same neon green as Mountain Dew, the weapon charm is pretty hilarious, as it’s literally a Nacho Cheese Dorito hanging off the side of your weapon. It’s important to note that the image released by Mountain Dew says that it’s not a real in-game image, so it may be the case that the final product looks different than the one seen.

All in all, however, this is a pretty hilarious gift and even though it doesn’t affect gameplay in any regard, it’s easy to picture fans rocking this charm for the foreseeable future, just based on how ridiculous it is.

How do I earn the free weapon charm and emblem?

Item drop 1 is go for launch! Unlock the new MTN DEW emblem and Doritos charm in @CallofDuty #BlackOpsColdWar right now. Make sure you follow us, then tweet @MountainDew with #DoritosDewDrop to get your code. pic.twitter.com/pfP6SiTqji — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) November 20, 2020

Luckily, the instructions for this one are relatively easy. Players don’t have to do anything in-game to earn it but they will end up needing a Twitter account in order to get it.

Follow Mountain Dew on Twitter. Reply to this tweet, or simply @MountainDew, with #DoritosDewDrop. Once Mountain Dew sends you your code, redeem your code using the instructions messaged to you. The item should appear the next time you boot up Black Ops Cold War.

The worst part about the whole process is waiting for your chance to redeem. After you tweet the correct hashtag, it will take a while before you end up getting your code, as it’s not automatic.

Still, at the end of the day, it’s worth it to have a literal Doritos chip hanging off the side of your weapon.