Black Ops Cold War Nov 20 patch notes: weapon nerfs & scorestreak changes - Dexerto

British Call of Duty pro Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall has revealed the one and only thing that could stop him from being on a Call of Duty League team for the forthcoming season, ending weeks of speculation over his future in the CDL.

Throughout the CDL offseason, many fans were shocked to see the twins, Skrapz and Bradley ‘Wuskin’ Marshall, leave the London Royal Ravens, given their popularity among viewers and, in particular, London fans.

For a while, it looked like neither of the Mancunian twins would be representing a city in the second season of the Call of Duty League, with Wuskin hitting out at fellow pros spreading “dirt” about himself and his brother.

While their CDL hopes looked bleak for a while, things may have taken a turn for one of the twins, as Skrapz discussed his situation on stream.

With some teams not yet having a complete roster — in particular, the likes of Paris Legion, who have not announced a single player for their squad yet — we might yet see Skrapz make an announcement sometime soon.

After being asked how a meeting went during a Black Ops Cold War stream, Skrapz said that it went “really well,” revealing the only logistical thing that could cause an issue in terms of his standing on a team.

“To be honest, guys, the only thing that doesn’t get me a league spot next year is potential Visa f**k-ups,” he said. “That’s around about it really.”

Of course, with the majority of gameplay taking place in the United States, any players from Europe, Australia or other territories will need some kind of Visa to be able to live and work across the pond — for example, the current London Royal Ravens Roster, or New York Subliners’ French pickup Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez.

Whether Visa issues are a legitimate concern for Skrapz, or he’s just looking at potential worst case scenarios, is unclear. That said, it’s looking good for Skrapz going into next season — though there’s no word yet on whether Wuskin will be joining him on the main stage.