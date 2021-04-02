How to complete Warzone Easter Egg contract for free Blueprint - Dexerto

To celebrate Easter weekend, Raven Software has added special Easter Egg basket contraband to Call of Duty: Warzone for players to pick up and complete for a free weapon blueprint.

Call of Duty celebrating holidays is nothing new. In the past, the franchise has had a few events to celebrate a specific holiday but it’s usually something like a map variant or maybe some special items in-game. With Warzone’s newest celebration, it seems like Raven is taking a different approach.

Starting April 1, players began noticing special Easter Egg baskets located around Verdansk and they actually give you a chance to earn free Blueprints for Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and, of course, Warzone, by completing a pretty simple quest.

Where to find Warzone Holiday Easter egg

While there doesn’t seem to be a discernible pattern to the Easter Egg Baskets, they do seem to be fairly common around the map, so you should have no problem finding one unless, of course, someone’s already taken them.

According to YouTuber Geeky Pastimes, these Easter Egg Baskets seem to be spawning in the place of loot boxes in certain areas, generally speaking. While this is currently unconfirmed, if you want to search for them, it might be useful to look for loot boxes spawn points.

It’s also unknown if these Baskets spawn in Rebirth Island or if these only appear in Verdansk. So far, players have only reported it in the latter but it’s still possible.

Warzone Easter Egg reward: Weapon Blueprints

As for the possible rewards, they seem to be a mix of both old Contraband Blueprints and ones that were previously obtained through in-game easter eggs, so the fact that you get them in literal Easter Egg Baskets is very fitting.

You don’t get to choose which Blueprint you receive, however, as it’ll show once you open the Basket – but it’s still nice all the same.

How to complete Warzone Holiday Easter Egg contract

While it’s unknown if there’s more than one possible quest/objective to complete, the one that we everyone seems to be doing is fairly easy to complete.

Here’s what you need to do:

Find an Easter Egg Basket somewhere around Verdansk Open the Easter Egg Basket and pick up the golden Easter Egg holiday contract Run to the objective before the time expires and call in the cash helicopter (this is similar to Plunder) Wait for the helicopter to appear and deposit your cash Return to the main menu and enjoy your free Blueprint

Here’s a visual demonstration of how to complete this whole process, courtesy of Geeky Pastimes:

It’s currently unknown how long the event will last, as it hasn’t even been officially announced by Raven or Activision yet, but it’s probably only for a limited time so if you want to get your hands on a free Blueprint, you should try and do the above as soon as possible.