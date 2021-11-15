How to check your K/D in Call of Duty Vanguard

While your CoD Vanguard KD may not influence your overall enjoyment of the game, it can be nice to see where you stack up against your friends and other players. Here’s how you can check your stats.

Death can come incredibly quickly CoD Vanguard, especially since the TTK is extremely fast in Sledgehammer’s WW2 FPS. This can make achieving a high KD ratio rather difficult, especially when the game’s SBMM puts you in a lobby filled with talented players. As a result, maintaining a good KD can seem rather impossible.

While having a high amount of kills each match certainly looks impressive, your stats are only going to improve if you are willing to learn from your mistakes. In order to make the necessary changes, you’ll first need to check your current KD and get an in-depth look at your current CoD Vanguard stats.

How to check your Vanguard KD

To check your KD in CoD Vanguard, you’ll first need to follow the instruction outlined below:

Boot up CoD Vanguard with the account you want to check your KD on. Head over to the Barracks. Scroll down to Records. Hover over the Combat Record panel.

Once you’ve done that, you should be able to see your KD. If want to check your CoD Vanguard KD without logging into the game, then you can head over to COD Tracker and see your stats there.

Just enter your PC or console ID and you will be taken to your profile page, where you can view your KD and other stats. Having a high KD isn’t the be-all and end-all of a good CoD player, so don’t worry too much if your killcount isn’t as high as others.

Now that you know how to check your KD in CoD Vanguard, you can begin trying to improve your gameplay and watch as this stat soars ever higher. For more Vanguard news and guides, make sure you check out our official page.