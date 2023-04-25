Off-meta SMG is actually Warzone 2’s best with deadly TTK

There’s an off-meta SMG in Warzone 2 that, according to the experts, is actually the best SMG to use in the battle royale. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the last few months, the Warzone 2 meta has undergone a bit of a shake-up following multiple rounds of weapon balancing in Season 2 and Season 3.

Previously dominant weapons like the RPK, ISO Hemlock, and M4 have been replaced by the Kastov 762, Cronen Squall, and the FJX Imperium – otherwise known as the Intervention – as a result of these changes.

SMGs like the Vaznev-9k and Lachmann Sub remain the most popular, but the weapon category took a hit with the Season 3 changes as a number saw their headshot damage decrease. As a result, there is an off-meta choice that could get some love – and it has a lethal TTK.

Best PDSW 528 loadout in Warzone 2

The SMG in question? Well, it’s the PDSW 528 – otherwise known as the P90. It was highlighted by WhosImmortal in his April 24 video on the best SMGs in Warzone 2 as he gave it that distinction.

“It’s the best all-around SMG in the game right now, by far and away in my opinion,” the YouTuber said, noting that its mobility, recoil control, and TTK are all pretty “fantastic” following the recent balancing.

His loadout is slightly different to the previous meta setups that players had been running, as he does away with the GR33 Light Rail and Hollow Extended Stock attachments.

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Comb: TV TACComb

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

As noted, the PDSW has slipped down the pick rate charts in recent weeks, now coming in with a 1.2% pick rate according to WZRanked stats.

It had an almost 3% pick rate prior to Season 3, which would have put it comfortably inside the top 10 most-used weapons, so we’ll have to wait and see if it can get back to those heights.