Abandoned Warzone 2 SMG rivals meta weapons in Season 5

If you’re looking to shake up your Warzone 2 loadouts, you may want to consider an SMG that has been slept on for quite some time despite being one of the go-to’s in the early days of MW2.

Heading into Warzone 2 Season 5, the battle royale’s meta was in a rather healthy position. Sure, the Cronen Squall and ISO 45 were still dominating games, but there were plenty of viable options below those that could easily help you bag a win if you didn’t want to use those.

That’s still the case in Season 5 too. With a big round of buffs hitting the SMGs, LMGs, and some rifles in Warzone 2, many weapons remain viable. Though, SMGs have certainly taken the spotlight as the likes of the VEL 46, ISO 45, and Lachmann Sub all lead the way now.

Viable, under-the-radar options remain though, and players have been trying to find what is the best option on the front. And, well, it looks like the FSS Hurricane is the standout option if you’re looking for something a little off-meta.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal highlighted it in his August 13 video, noting that the Hurricane is up there with some of the more meta options despite the fact no one really uses it anymore.

“I’ve been vibing with the Hurricane lately, ever since last season when it got that damage profile update – it’s now also really good up close and in the mid-range as well, putting in work next to the MP7 and the P90,” the YouTuber said. “This is a really good choice, super straightforward and easy to use.”

As it’s been around for a while, the build for the Hurricane is pretty simple. You’ve got the classic FFS Ole-V Laser on there, the Lockshot KT85 muzzle, and the XTEN Rear Grip as well.

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Laser : FFS Ole-V Laser

: FFS Ole-V Laser Stock : Demo Quicksilver Stock

: Demo Quicksilver Stock Ammunition : 5.7X28mm Overpressured +P

: 5.7X28mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: XTEN Rear Grip

Timestamp of 3:40

The Warzone stats guru did highlight the SMG towards Season 4, as he says, but it never really took off. WZRanked stats note that players still have limited interest in it compared to early days of the battle royale.

It remains to be seen if it’ll ever really turn things around, but the stats show that its a really solid option.