“Insane” Warzone SMG has deadly TTK to rival meta weapons

If you’re looking for a new SMG to run in Warzone, well, there’s an “insane” option that has a deadly TTK and absolutely shreds enemies up close.

Even though the clock is ticking on Warzone and the Modern Warfare 2 cycle, plenty of changes are still being made to the battle royale ahead of Modern Warfare 3’s imminent release on November 10.

Most of these changes have come in the way of weapon balancing, with a host of guns being tweaked by the devs. The popular Lockwood 300 shotgun, Geist-76 assault rifle, and Kastov 762 have all suffered because of nerfs, falling down the meta rankings.

Those changes have opened up spaces for others to thrive, and that includes the Iso 9MM. The SMG was introduced in Season 6, so it’s been around a while, but it is an “insane” choice now following all the other changes.

Best ISO 9MM loadout for Warzone 2 Season 6

That’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, who highlighted the Iso as one of the best guns in the game in his November 5 video on the new meta rankings.

“Close-range, this thing is insane. It’s TTK in those first ten meters is right up there with the best of the best. Hip-fire is great, mobility is great,” he said, noting it has become his new “favorite” SMG in recent weeks.

Like all good SMG builds, the ISO 9MM requires a bigger magazine, stock, and rear grip to meet its full potential. So, naturally, that’s where the 50-round mag, Res 2 Stock, and EXP Shear Rear Grip all come into play.

Muzzle : Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Laser : VLK LZR 7Mw

: VLK LZR 7Mw Magazine : 50-round mag

: 50-round mag Rear Grip : EXP shear

: EXP shear Stock: Res 2

The ISO 9MM isn’t exactly going under the radar at the minute, with both the YouTuber and WZRanked placing it as one of the top 10 guns in the battle royale.

However, given that it’s relatively new and many Warzone players are looking ahead to MW3, they may have overlooked it just a tad. So, be sure to give it a try.

