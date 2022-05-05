Game-breaking Warzone bug spawning players outside combat area

A frustrating Warzone bug that spawns players outside of the combat area when returning from the Gulag has returned to the Call of Duty battle royale — over two years after a similar bug first appeared.

Warzone is no stranger to bugs and glitches, with the devs even admitting that with multiple game integrations, they’ve made it so “bloated” that sometimes they don’t know what is causing the bugs.

This has been an issue since the game launched in March 2020, though — as evidenced by this bug — and the devs will no doubt be hoping for less of these issues with the launch of Warzone 2 in the near future.

With the launch of Season 3 of Vanguard, players have started spawning in the gas again or even out of bounds when returning from the Gulag, and it’s causing a lot of frustration for players on the receiving end.

Long-time Warzone veterans will be somewhat familiar with this bug, as a similar thing was happening in the opening weeks of the game’s launch, back when Verdansk was still completely new.

While sometimes you might be able to escape the gas, depending on where you spawn, it’s a frustrating experience that most often leads to death, especially in the latter stages of the game when the circle is smaller.

What’s worse is there’s just nothing you can do about it — you spawn in the gas and, in some instances, well outside of the combat area, with no way of getting back into the map in time, as evidenced by the clip below.

It’s not clear what exactly causes this bug. If you ever look at the minimap in the Gulag, you’ll know that Gulag ‘spots’ are dotted around the edges of the map, but that shouldn’t cause issues when spawning back in.

Expect it to be acknowledged and fixed before long, as Raven seeks to weed out as many of these problems as possible.