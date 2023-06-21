Warzone 2 devs respond to major bug killing players before they’ve been downed

Warzone 2 players have been reporting a serious issue whereby they are getting eliminated instantly rather than just being downed, and the devs have finally responded.

In the Call of Duty battle royale, if you’re playing with a team or have a Self-Revive, you should always find yourself in a downed state after losing a gunfight, able to be picked up by your teammates or to pop a self-revive to stay on in the game.

Article continues after ad

However, that doesn’t exactly always work as intended, and a number of players have reported that they’re being killed immediately when they’re supposed to have only been downed.

While this has been a huge source of frustration, devs Raven Software have responded, addressing the problem and promising that they’re working on it.

“We’re investigating an issue causing Players to be eliminated when they should have been Downed,” they said in a tweet, as well as mentioning that they’re looking at issues with Proximity Chat.

Article continues after ad

On the Trello card for the issue, it’s noted as a global problem on all platforms, but they’ll no doubt be hoping to fix it before it starts to spread and becomes a major complaint.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Warzone has always had various bugs and glitches that can impact the player’s experience, and as far as these issues go, this one isn’t actually too bad.

The stim glitch and Gas Mask glitch have frequently returned, much to players’ frustrations, as well as the demon gun glitch which became somewhat of a hilarious phenomenon in hindsight.

Article continues after ad

Many players are impressed with the direction of Warzone since the launch of Season 4, and with changes like these improving the quality of life, it could get better yet.