First Black Ops Cold War competitive ruleset announced: modes, maps and bans - Dexerto

First Black Ops Cold War competitive ruleset announced: modes, maps and bans

Published: 21/Nov/2020 2:54 Updated: 21/Nov/2020 3:08

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Call of Duty League Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

Activision-Blizzard has announced the first set of Black Ops Cold War competitive settings ahead of the Call of Duty League 2021 season, with more tweaks and changes expected to come as time goes on.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has officially released around the world now. There’s still a couple of months until the next Call of Duty League season is expected to kick off though, with a full schedule yet to be announced.

However, to get the ball rolling, a list of all the competitive settings has been revealed. Naturally, it sets the rules for the upcoming season and includes everything from maps and modes to more nuanced things such as restrictions and bans.

Keep in mind, though, that these rules aren’t permanent. They are subject to change as time goes on and feedback from players is taken on board. Still, they have to start somewhere, and the first draft will serve as the foundation ahead of the upcoming season.

Call of Duty League Black Ops Cold War
CDL
The Call of Duty League is governed by a set of rules and regulations that are subject to change.

Competitive Rule Set V1.0

Maps & Modes:

Hardpoint

  • Cartel 
  • Checkmate 
  • Crossroads
  • Garrison 
  • Moscow

Search & Destroy: 

  • Checkmate
  • Crossroads
  • Garrison 
  • Miami 
  • Moscow 

Control:

  • Checkmate 
  • Garrison 
  • Moscow

Restricted Items:

Primary Weapons: 

  • All LMGs 

Secondary Weapons: 

  • All Shotguns 
  • All Launchers 
  • All Special Weapons 

Attachments 

Body

  • SWAT 5MW Laser Sight
  • Ember Sighting Point 

Stock

  • Dual Wield 

Tactical

  • Stimshot
  • Decoy

Lethal

  • C4
  • Semtex
  • Tomahawk 

Field Upgrade

  • Proximity Mine
  • Field Mic
  • Gas Mine

Perks: 

Perk 1

  • Paranoia 
  • Forward Intel

Perk 2

  • Tracker 

Wildcard:

  • Danger Close 

Scorestreaks: 

  • Combat Bow 
  • Spy Plane 
  • Counter Spy Plane
  • Care Package
  • Sentry Turret
  • Air Patrol 

These competitive rulesets are always subject to change. These are only the baselines rules as well: the Gentlemen’s Agreements that players form between each other will also be in place.

If and when that happens, the list will be updated to reflect those changes. For more information, you can visit the official Call of Duty League site here.

Call of Duty

How to get a free Black Ops Cold War Doritos weapon charm

Published: 20/Nov/2020 23:59 Updated: 21/Nov/2020 0:20

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Twitter, @doritos

Black Ops Cold War

In what appears to be a continuation of the long-standing partnership between Call of Duty and Mountain Dew/Doritos, Black Ops Cold War players can now get their hands on a Doritos weapon charm in-game (and a Mountain Dew emblem). To do so, however, you’ll have to go through a few steps.

Doritos, Mountain Dew, and Call of Duty have been synonymous with each other for years now, to the point where it’s become a meme among fans. While the partnership has allowed players to get double XP for a while now, last year, the companies took it a step further and added a free Doritos-themed watch for your character to use in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Now, the partnership is continuing and, this time, players can get their hands on a Doritos-themed weapon charm, as well as a free Mountain Dew emblem. Like last year, however, there’s a couple steps players have to go through in order to do it. Here’s everything you need to know.

Free Doritos weapon charm and Dew emblem

Activision
While the Dew emblem is a bit bland, the Doritos charm is hilarious.

While the emblem is just a mushroom cloud colored in the same neon green as Mountain Dew, the weapon charm is pretty hilarious, as it’s literally a Nacho Cheese Dorito hanging off the side of your weapon. It’s important to note that the image released by Mountain Dew says that it’s not a real in-game image, so it may be the case that the final product looks different than the one seen.

All in all, however, this is a pretty hilarious gift and even though it doesn’t affect gameplay in any regard, it’s easy to picture fans rocking this charm for the foreseeable future, just based on how ridiculous it is.

How do I earn the free weapon charm and emblem?

Luckily, the instructions for this one are relatively easy. Players don’t have to do anything in-game to earn it but they will end up needing a Twitter account in order to get it.

  1. Follow Mountain Dew on Twitter.
  2. Reply to this tweet, or simply @MountainDew, with #DoritosDewDrop.
  3. Once Mountain Dew sends you your code, redeem your code using the instructions messaged to you.
  4. The item should appear the next time you boot up Black Ops Cold War.

The worst part about the whole process is waiting for your chance to redeem. After you tweet the correct hashtag, it will take a while before you end up getting your code, as it’s not automatic.

Still, at the end of the day, it’s worth it to have a literal Doritos chip hanging off the side of your weapon.