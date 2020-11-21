First Black Ops Cold War competitive ruleset announced: modes, maps and bans - Dexerto

Activision-Blizzard has announced the first set of Black Ops Cold War competitive settings ahead of the Call of Duty League 2021 season, with more tweaks and changes expected to come as time goes on.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has officially released around the world now. There’s still a couple of months until the next Call of Duty League season is expected to kick off though, with a full schedule yet to be announced.

However, to get the ball rolling, a list of all the competitive settings has been revealed. Naturally, it sets the rules for the upcoming season and includes everything from maps and modes to more nuanced things such as restrictions and bans.

Keep in mind, though, that these rules aren’t permanent. They are subject to change as time goes on and feedback from players is taken on board. Still, they have to start somewhere, and the first draft will serve as the foundation ahead of the upcoming season.

Competitive Rule Set V1.0

Maps & Modes:

Hardpoint

Cartel

Checkmate

Crossroads

Garrison

Moscow

Search & Destroy:

Checkmate

Crossroads

Garrison

Miami

Moscow

Control:

Checkmate

Garrison

Moscow

🚨 Official maps & modes in the first #BlackOpsColdWar competitive ruleset! pic.twitter.com/rhfipO4hIg — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) November 21, 2020

Restricted Items:

Primary Weapons:

All LMGs

Secondary Weapons:

All Shotguns

All Launchers

All Special Weapons

Attachments

Body

SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

Ember Sighting Point

Stock

Dual Wield

Tactical

Stimshot

Decoy

Lethal

C4

Semtex

Tomahawk

Field Upgrade

Proximity Mine

Field Mic

Gas Mine

Perks:

Perk 1

Paranoia

Forward Intel

Perk 2

Tracker

Wildcard:

Danger Close

Scorestreaks:

Combat Bow

Spy Plane

Counter Spy Plane

Care Package

Sentry Turret

Air Patrol

These competitive rulesets are always subject to change. These are only the baselines rules as well: the Gentlemen’s Agreements that players form between each other will also be in place.

If and when that happens, the list will be updated to reflect those changes. For more information, you can visit the official Call of Duty League site here.