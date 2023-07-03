JGOD calls for stim nerf in Warzone 2 after “crazy” clip goes viral

A good Warzone 1 player used the gas to their advantage to pick up easy wins, and that strategy has emerged again in the battle royale sequel.

Fifakill pulled off an outrageous gas play to win $100,000 in the 2022 World Series of Warzone event. He intentionally stayed in the gas for the entire final circle, using multiple stims and a PDS system to stay alive.

Those types of miraculous feats are no longer possible in Warzone 2. Players can no longer use buy stations in the gas, there are fewer lootable stims to replenish health, and PDS systems are no longer a feature.

However, one squad displayed their map knowledge and proved gas players are still possible in Warzone 2. The pair’s impressive showcase prompted some community members to call for a stim nerf.

JGOD asks Warzone 2 devs for stim tuning

WZ streamer Devious posted a highlight on Twitter of what he proclaimed “might be the most insane win in Warzone history.”

The streamer survived for over two minutes in the gas as one of his teammates expertly called out locations of lootable stims. A combination of stims and gas masks helped the player survive. Devious never even needed to fire his weapon to secure the win.

JGOD caught wind of the clip and tagged Raven Software in a post: “Might need more stim in gas tuning.”

Some community members pushed back on JGOD’s issue with stims.

One player argued that the issue is the gas itself instead of stims. “The problem is the gas tick. Ever since Verdansk, gas has done progressively more damage after 60 seconds in gas. That’s what they took away in Season 4.”

A second user added: “There’s no issue with stims, just with how long you can spend in the gas.”

Some fear a stim nerf would make gas plays too impossible. “I just fear they completely remove gas play from Warzone if they nerf stims directly and too hard.”

It remains to be seen whether or not JGOD’s plea will reach the devs. For more, check out the rest of our Warzone coverage.